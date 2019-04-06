 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Andre Russell Fireworks Power KKR To Win, RCB Lose Five In A Row

Updated: 06 April 2019 00:22 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க हिंदी में पढ़ें

Needing 66 runs off 24 balls, KKR were up against it before Andre Russell came in and smashed an unbeaten 48 to complete the job.

IPL 2019: Andre Russell Fireworks Power KKR To Win, RCB Lose Five In A Row
Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to complete the job for KKR. © BCCI/IPL

Andre Russell scored a blazing knock of 48 runs off just 13 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to climb to the second position in the points table with three wins out of four matches. RCB, on the other hand, suffered their fifth successive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Andre Russell lifted the Bengaluru crowd off their feet with seven sixes and a boundary, Shubman Gill scored the winning run as KKR chased down the tough target with five balls to spare.

Needing 66 runs off 24 balls, KKR were up against it before Russell came in and smashed an unbeaten 48 to complete the job.

Russell's brutal hitting came after Virat Kohli (84 off 49) and AB de Villiers (63 off 32) recreated their "magic" with a delightful 108-run stand to take RCB to 205 for three.

The result means KKR have now won three out of their four games while RCB are have lost five in a row and are heading towards another sorry season.

KKR were kept alive in the chase through opener Chris Lynn (43 off 31), Robbie Uthappa (33 off 25) and Nitish Rana (37 off 23) before Russell singlehandedly got the job done in the death overs.

A pedestrian bowling effort from RCB pacers also helped KKR's cause.    RCB spinners Pawan Negi (2/21) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/24) bowled well and were able to generate sharp turn, putting brakes on the KKR scoring rate.

Earlier, Kohli and de Villiers hammered the bowlers at will during their entertaining stand. At one stage, it seemed RCB would get close to 250 but KKR did well to pull things back a bit on a batting beauty.

During his sublime knock, Kohli also overtook Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter in IPL history besides completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

The RCB skipper hit some beautiful cover drives early on and his innings comprised nine fours and two sixes. De Villiers too was in his element, smashing five fours and four maximums.

Kohli was finally out in the 18th over off Kuldeep Yadav as he hit the ball straight into the bowler's hands. He was particularly severe on Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Fergusson and Nitesh Rana.

De Villiers played second fiddle to Kohli before cutting loose to produce some massive hits.

In the last over, Marcus Stoinis belted 18 runs off Prasidh with the help of two boundaries and a six, pushing the total past 200 mark.

Needing a good start desperately, Parthiv Patel and Kohli gave a good start for first time in the tournament, stitching 64 runs for the first wicket in 7.5 overs.

Patel was LBW to Nitesh Rana after scoring 25 off 24 balls with three boundaries to his credit.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2019 Virat Kohli Andre Russell Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 17
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andre Russell scored a blazing knock of 48 runs
  • Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets
  • KKR are on 2nd position in points table with 3 wins out of 4 matches
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Overtakes Suresh Raina To Become Leading Run-Scorer In IPL
Virat Kohli Overtakes Suresh Raina To Become Leading Run-Scorer In IPL
IPL Highlights, RCB vs KKR IPL Score: Andre Russell Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To Win
IPL Highlights, RCB vs KKR IPL Score: Andre Russell Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To Win
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: Virat Kohli To Experiment With RCB Combination Against KKR
Preview: Virat Kohli To Experiment With RCB Combination Against KKR
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.