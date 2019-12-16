 
ISL Match Between NorthEast United FC And Bengaluru FC In Guwahati To Go As Scheduled: Report

Updated: 16 December 2019 20:53 IST

ISL: NorthEast United's last home match against Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests.

NorthEast United FC's last home game against Chennaiyin FC was postponed amid protests. © Twitter

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule on Tuesday in Guwahati with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on October 12 because of curfew.

But as per team sources, Tuesday's match is very much on course. "As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore," a BFC official told PTI.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night.

Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

Topics mentioned in this article NorthEast United FC NorthEast United FC Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Football
Highlights
  • NorthEast United FC are scheduled to play Bengaluru FC on Wednesday
  • NorthEast United's last home game was postponed amid protests
  • The match was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew
