Misfiring Chennaiyin FC Settle For a Point vs Atletico de Kolkata

Chennai:

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC rallied from one-goal deficit to play out a 1-1 draw against Atletico de Kolkata in their Indian Super League football match in Chennai on Sunday.

Former champions ATK enjoyed a first-half lead through marquee player Helder Postiga (39th minute) but Chennaiyin were stronger in the second session and got the equaliser through Davide Succi in the 77th minute.

The draw left Chennaiyin at sixth spot with 14 points from 11 matches while ATK moved to the third place with 15 points from 11 matches, the same as FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters.

ATK (plus one), however, have a better goal difference than Pune (minus one) and Kerala (minus four).

The visiting coach Jose Molina surprised all with his starting line-up as he opted to start with Juan Belencoso, leaving Canadian striker and highest goal-scorer in the ISL, Iain Hume, on the bench.

Hume's absence did not hurt ATK in the first session as they continued with their attacking ways right from kick-off. The visitors should have been ahead in the third minute itself when a brilliant cross from Lalrindika Ralte towards the far post saw Postiga rise highest but his angled header hit the sidebar and bounced back into play.

It was a lucky escape for Chennaiyin, who took time to settle down and soon enough they had a chance to surge ahead. Raphael Augusto flicked the ball for Jeje Lalpekhlua who chested it down for Hans Mulder. The Dutch midfielder did well to time his half-volley to perfection but ATK goalkeeper Debjit Majumder did well to parry the ball away.

Chennaiyin have been disciplined at home and it looked like they had done enough to guard their goal in the opening 45 minutes until Postiga struck with six minutes left.

Javi Lara and Pritam Kotal showed some fine understanding on the right while interplaying. Kotal sent a beautiful cross inside the danger zone where Postiga rose high to meet the ball and head it past goalkeeper Karanjit Singh.

Chennaiyin were a much improved side in the second session and raided the rival citadel time and again. Italian striker Davide Succi was at the end of most chances created by the home side but lacked sharpness.

In the 56th minute, he was put clear by Zakeer Mundampara on the right but Succi's first touch took the ball away, forcing him to miss the target by a whisker from a narrow angle.

Succi had another chance in the 71st minute when all alone inside the box after being at the right end of a through ball. The Italian drew out the goalkeeper and cut past him but his final shot only ended up hitting the side netting.

After two misses, Succi finally converted his third chance in the 77th minute, rising high to head a ball from Eli Sabia past a defender and goalkeeper on the ATK goal-line.

Chennaiyin strikers were wayward particularly in the second session when they had plenty of chances.