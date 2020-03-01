 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Indian Super League

ISL Semi-Finals: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Snatch 1-0 Win Over ATK In First Leg

Updated: 01 March 2020 23:29 IST

Deshorn Brown scored the only goal of the game as Bengaluru FC registered a 1-0 win against ATK in the first leg of their ISL semi-final.

ISL Semi-Finals: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Snatch 1-0 Win Over ATK In First Leg
Deshorn Brown scored just after the half-hour mark for Bengaluru FC. © ISL

Ten-man Bengaluru FC registered a narrow 1-0 goal win against ATK in the first leg of their Hero Indian Super League semi-final clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Deshorn Brown's opportunistic strike (31') proved to be the difference in what was a closely-fought first leg battle. Edu Garcia kicked off an even contest with a shot from outside the box that went wide in the second minute. Bengaluru soon made their presence felt when Dimas Delgado whipped a dangerous ball into the box. Rahul Bheke rose the highest inside the box but his header flew inches over the crossbar.

ATK's dangerous duo, Roy Krishna and David Williams, combined well to put the ball into the net in the 17th minute. Krishna found his teammate with a well-timed lob in behind the Blues defence. Williams handled the ball as he brought it down and struck it brilliantly past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the goal was eventually disallowed due to the handball.

The hosts continue to put pressure on the ATK defence and their effort bore fruit a minute after the half an hour mark. Gurpreet's punt from his own half ended up at the feet of Juanan whose shot from inside the box was hit straight at Arindam Bhattacharya. The ATK custodian messed up the save and spilt the ball into the path of Deshorn Brown who broke the deadlock.

Brown had a chance to double his team's lead when he received the ball outside the box before the break. The striker unleashed a piledriver that flew inches over the bar, much to the relief of Arindam in ATK's goal.

As ATK pressed for an equaliser after the break, Bengaluru tried to make use of the vacant space in behind the visitors' defence. Three minutes after the restart, Brown latched on to a ball in behind the defence, cut in from the right and floated a cross towards the left-hand side of the box for Sunil Chhetri whose header was tipped over by Arindam.

John Johnson nearly unlocked the Blues defence with a wonderful diagonal ball after the hour-mark into the feet of Michael Soosairaj. The Indian winger tried to beat his marker from the left flank, but Suresh Wangjam put in a good block to clear the danger and stop the ATK winger's charge.

ATK struggled to make use of the ball in the final stages of the game and allowed Bengaluru to hit them on the counter. Arindam made amends for his earlier fumble with a brilliant save to deny Kevaughn Frater's left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

Bengaluru suffered a late blow when Nishu Kumar was sent off for a tug on Krishna. The Fijian striker was brought down outside the box by the full-back and the latter's last-man challenge was punished by the referee.

ATK, however, were unable to force an equaliser and now have to come from behind in the reverse leg in Kolkata next Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Indian Super League Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC Atletico de Kolkata Atletico de Kolkata Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bengaluru FC beat ATK 1-0 in the first leg of the ISL semi-finals
  • Deshorn Brown scored the winner for Bengaluru FC
  • Nishu Kumar was sent off for Bengaluru and will miss the second leg
Related Articles
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Knocked Out In Penalty Shootout In Playoff Round
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Knocked Out In Penalty Shootout In Playoff Round
ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeches Brace Helps Kerala Blasters Beat Bengaluru FC
ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche's Brace Helps Kerala Blasters Beat Bengaluru FC
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Into Playoffs With Record 9-1 Thrashing Of Paro FC
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Into Playoffs With Record 9-1 Thrashing Of Paro FC
ISL: Gurpreet Singh Sandhus Penalty Heroics Help Bengaluru FC Secure Win Over Hyderabad
ISL: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Penalty Heroics Help Bengaluru FC Secure Win Over Hyderabad
ISL: Bengaluru FC Thrash Odisha FC To Go Top Of The Table
ISL: Bengaluru FC Thrash Odisha FC To Go Top Of The Table
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.