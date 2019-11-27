 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Indian Super League

ISL: Mumbai City FC Hold NorthEast United FC To 2-2 Draw

Updated: 27 November 2019 23:51 IST

Asamoah Gyan's equaliser in the 42nd minute helped NorthEast United secure a draw against Mumbai City FC in Guwahati.

ISL: Mumbai City FC Hold NorthEast United FC To 2-2 Draw
Asamoah Gyan restored parity for the NorthEast United FC in Guwahati. © ISL

A goal-fest in Guwahati saw NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC share the spoils after a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. Panagiotis Triadis ('9) opened the scoring for the home side before Mumbai City fought back with two goals from Amine Chermiti ('23, '32). Asamoah Gyan (42') then restored parity for the Highlanders before the break as both teams settled for a point. NorthEast United started the game on a positive note and got off the mark as early as the ninth minute. Sauvik Chakrabarti failed to clear a Rakesh Pradhan throw-in and gifted the ball to Triadis, who unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box which left goalkeeper Amrinder Singh with no chance.

Mumbai upped the ante and started creating a few chances after going behind. The increased tempo paid off in the 23rd minute. Mohammed Larbi released Modou Sougou down the right flank and the striker's accurate cross into the box was tapped into the net from six yards by Amine Chermiti.

The visitors soon scored another, taking advantage of lacklustre defending. Paulo Machado's free-kick from the deep fell to Nim Dorjee inside the box who struggled to clear the ball, thereby allowing Chermiti to pull off a scissor-kick and send the ball into the net.

The contest remained action-packed before Gyan equalised for NorthEast United just at the stroke of half-time. From a quick counter, Martin Chaves played Gyan through and the Ghanaian World Cupper slotted past Amrinder to make it 2-2.

Mumbai continued their aggressive approach after the break and could have gone ahead again, if not for a crucial touch by Mislav Komorski after the hour mark. Larbi dribbled forward and found Diego Carlos free in the centre with a cut-back. The Brazilian forward lashed at the ball, but his strike fizzed past the post following a deflection.

Mumbai looked more likely to score as the half wore on but lacked an end product. At the other end, Gyan's firm shot from a quick break was well saved by the goalkeeper, keeping the scoreline intact.

Amrinder Singh nearly cost his team a goal when the Mumbai goalkeeper fumbled with the ball while trying to collect a straightforward free-kick from the deep, but the hosts failed to punish the goalkeeper for his mistake and sent the loose ball over the bar.

Minutes later, Triadis received the ball inside the box on the left and crossed towards the other side of the goal where substitute Maximiliano Barriero failed to connect a close-range header with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai City FC Mumbai City FC NorthEast United FC NorthEast United FC Indian Super League Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A goal-fest in Guwahati saw NorthEast United and Mumbai share points
  • Panagiotis Triadis opened the scoring for NorthEast United FC
  • Mumbai City fought back with two goals from Amine Chermiti
Related Articles
FC Goa On Top In A Six-Goal Thriller Against Mumbai City FC
FC Goa On Top In A Six-Goal Thriller Against Mumbai City FC
ISL: Odisha FC Hammer Mumbai City FC To Register First Win
ISL: Odisha FC Hammer Mumbai City FC To Register First Win
Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City Play Out Goalless Draw On Diwali Evening
Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City Play Out Goalless Draw On Diwali Evening
ISL: Amine Chermiti Late Goal Helps Mumbai City Stun Kerala Blasters
ISL: Amine Chermiti Late Goal Helps Mumbai City Stun Kerala Blasters
ISL 2019, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Highlights: Mumbai City FC Beat Kerala Blasters 1-0
ISL 2019, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Highlights: Mumbai City FC Beat Kerala Blasters 1-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.