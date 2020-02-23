 
Goa To Host Indian Super League Final On March 14

Updated: 23 February 2020 14:23 IST

ISL: Goa had last hosted the ISL final in 2015 played out between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, with the latter losing 2-3 in a dramatic fashion, after leading 2-1 till 90 minutes.

Goa had last hosted the ISL final in 2015. © Instagram

Nita Ambani, Founding Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited on Sunday announced Goa as the venue to host the final of Indian Super League (ISL). The summit clash is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on March 14. "Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa," announced Ambani.

FC Goa have secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage by finishing the league stage competition on top.

"It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over last six years. My heartiest congratulations to FC Goa's captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and the management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield," said Ambani.

As another continental honour for India this season onwards, the winner of the ISL final will be eligible to play the AFC Cup qualifiers. In case the ISL final winner is same as the league winner, then the league runners-up will be awarded the AFC Cup qualifier berth.

Topics mentioned in this article FC Goa FC Goa Indian Super League Football
Highlights
  • Nita Ambani announced Goa as the venue to host the ISL final
  • The summit clash is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start on March 14
  • FC Goa finished the league stage on top of table with 39 points
