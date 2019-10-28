ISL: Ferran Corominas' Stoppage-Time Penalty Salvages 1-1 Draw For FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Ferran Corominas' late goal, scored off a penalty deep into the stoppage-time, helped FC Goa share spoils with the defending champions Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday. The hosts were awarded a penalty after Corominas was fouled inside the box in the 88th minute. Corominas converted the penalty with a cool head to salvage a draw for the last season' runners-up. After the first half ended goalless, Udanta Singh 's brilliant move inside the opposition box resulted in the first goal of the match. Udanta's goal in the 62nd minute of the match handed his side the lead. The visitors kept their lead intact till the last few minutes as they kept on foiling every chance created by the Goa players.

FC Goa boss Sergio Lobera made only one change to the starting line-up of his side which had defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their last game.

Jackichand Singh was replaced by Ahmed Jahouh after he missed the last game due to suspension.

The defending champions went with the same starting XI which they had fielded in their last match against North East United, which ended in a goalless draw.

The match started on frantic pace as both teams pressed each other high up the field. For Goa, the first chance was created through Manvir, who threaded a fantastic through ball to Len Doungel but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was alert to prevent the danger.

The visitors then had a shot through Dimas Delgado but the ball went sailing way over the bar. The teams then went into the half-hour mark with the game scoreless, as Mandar Rao Dessai was wrongly adjudged to be off-side after a surging run down the left.

Towards the end of the half, Manvir had half a chance from a Brandon cross but was closed down quickly by the Bengaluru defence. The half ended nil-nil with a majority of the period played in midfield.

The defending ISL champions made the first substitution of the match as Rahul Bheke was taken off for Albert Serran. BFC broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Udanta ran onto Onwu's cut-back and scored past Mohammad Nawaz.

FC Goa made their first change as Jackichand Singh was introduced for Lenny Rodrigues in the 70th minute. Saviour Gama was the second change for the home team, coming in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, who had been shown a yellow earlier.

Jacki had a great chance when he ran free of the Bengaluru defence but his shot rolled across the face of the goal. The Manipuri winger was again given a good pass by Jahouh, but his cut-back for Manvir was blocked by an opposition defender.

Ferran Corominas was then brought down in the box, after which he stepped up to score the resulting penalty for his second goal of the season and 36th ISL goal overall.