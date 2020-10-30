The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 were announced on Friday, marking the return of footballing action in India. The 7th season of the league will witness defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the opening encounter. The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The entire league will be played under a bio-secure bubble in Goa across three venues- JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, GMC Stadium (Bambolim) and Tilak Maidan (Vasco).

SC East Bengal will make their maiden appearance in the ISL this season, and will start their campaign against the defending champions. The tie will take place on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The number of games this season have been increased to 115, from 95 in the previous edition. The 11 clubs will play each other in a double round-robin format, with the top four clubs on the points table qualifying for the playoffs.

There will be six double-headers in the first 11 rounds with all matches on a Sunday. Jamshedpur FC will face off against Odisha DC in the first tie of the opening double-header on November 29, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Former champions Bengaluru FC will take on last season's Shield winners FC Goa in the second match of the day, which will start at 7:30 PM at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be announced in December. The decision will be taken following clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches.