ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: Two Second-Half Goals Help Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 3-1
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019 Highlights:Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 with goals from Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel.
Jamshedpur FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after they beat Hyderabad FC, making it two wins from two games in front of their home crowd. Farukh Choudhary opened the scoring for the home side when he found the back of the net in the 34th minute. Hyderabad's Marcelinho scored at the stroke of half-time whistle, bringing them back in the game. Both teams entered half-time on level terms at 1-1. Farukh once again proved his worth as he played a wonderful pass to find Aniket Jadhav. Young Jadhav kept a cool head and scored, restoring his side's lead within four minutes of taking the field in the second half. Sergio Castel further extended the home side's lead as he scored with 15 minutes left on the clock. Hyderabad FC tried hard in the closing minutes but couldn't score and the match finished 3-1 in favour of the home side.
Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1!That's that as the referee blows the final whistle. Jamshedpur FC make it two wins from two games as they beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, with goals from Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel.
.@JamshedpurFC cruised to victory at The Furnace!
Jamshedpur FC bring their final substitution!Jamshedpur FC bring their third and final substitution with Sumeet Passi replacing Farukh Choudhary in the 88th minute.
88' Sumeet Passi comes on for Farukh, who gets a rousing reception from the crowd at the Furnace!
He is the 4th @JamshedpurFC player to score and assist in the same #HeroISL match.
JFC 3-1 HFC
Aniket Jadhav restores Jamshedpur's lead!Young Aniket Jadhav fires in a cracking shot to put Jamshedpur FC in front again. Farukh Choudhary, who scored the first goal, this time provided Aniket with an assist. Aniket got the ball on his wrong but dealt with it calmly and completed his shot.
That goal meant so much for Aniket Jadhav
Watch #JAMHYD LIVE
JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/cVjR2rnrxF
Marcelinho scores the equaliser!Marcelinho scores the equaliser at the stroke of half-time to level the scores for Hyderabad FC. With this, he also entered the record books as he became the first-ever goalscorer for Hyderabad FC in ISL.
A @marcelinholeite goal at the stroke of half-time cancels out @choudharyfar8's early strike.
Jamshedpur FC lead 1-0!Farukh Choudhary made amends for his last miss and puts the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute to give Jamshedpur FC 1-0 lead. The credit for this goal also goes to Piti who started the move by forcing the initial save by Kamaljit. Farukh was at the right place at the right time and scored off the rebound to hand his side lead.
Briliant save from Kamaljit!Farukh was completely alone in the opposition box but Kamaljit was alert and came down charging to make a sliding tackle and avert any possible danger.
Kamaljit Singh makes himself big and saves it
Starting line-up!Hyderabad FC go into the game with 4-4-2 formation. Here is how the two teams are lined-up.
Here's how @JamshedpurFC and @HydFCOfficial stack up for Match 10 of the #HeroISL season!