Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC VS Hyderabad FC

Oct 29, 2019 07:30 PM IST| Ref: Tejas Nagvenkar | JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
Full Time

Jamshedpur FC

3-1

Hyderabad FC

ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: Two Second-Half Goals Help Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 3-1

Updated:29 October 2019 22:08 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019 Highlights:Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 with goals from Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel.

ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: Two Second-Half Goals Help Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 3-1
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Highlights: Jamshedpur FC climbed to the top of ISL points table. © Twitter

Jamshedpur FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after they beat Hyderabad FC, making it two wins from two games in front of their home crowd. Farukh Choudhary opened the scoring for the home side when he found the back of the net in the 34th minute. Hyderabad's Marcelinho scored at the stroke of half-time whistle, bringing them back in the game. Both teams entered half-time on level terms at 1-1. Farukh once again proved his worth as he played a wonderful pass to find Aniket Jadhav. Young Jadhav kept a cool head and scored, restoring his side's lead within four minutes of taking the field in the second half. Sergio Castel further extended the home side's lead as he scored with 15 minutes left on the clock. Hyderabad FC tried hard in the closing minutes but couldn't score and the match finished 3-1 in favour of the home side. 

ISL 2019 Football Match Highlights Between Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Straight from JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

  • 21:47 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    See you next time!

    Sad end for the debutants Hyderabad FC as they registered back-to-back defeats in ISL. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, would be happy with their performance which sent them on top of points table. We leave you with the highlights of the match. See you next time!
  • 21:26 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1!

    That's that as the referee blows the final whistle. Jamshedpur FC make it two wins from two games as they beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, with goals from Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel.
  • 21:22 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Four minutes of stoppage time!

    The linesman signals four minutes of stoppage time as Hyderabad FC trail by two goals.
  • 21:20 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Jamshedpur FC bring their final substitution!

    Jamshedpur FC bring their third and final substitution with Sumeet Passi replacing Farukh Choudhary in the 88th minute.
  • 21:18 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Another missed chance for the visitors!

    Hyderabad's Rohit fails to make most of a wonderful opportunity as he shot that one way over the woodwork. 
  • 21:14 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Piti replaced by Acosta!

    Second substitution for the home side as Noe Acosta replaces Piti in the 83 rd minute.
  • 21:12 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Fine save by Kamaljit!

    Just minutes after Castel's goal Hyderabad skipper Kamaljit by denies Farukh a chance to complete his brace by diving to his left. 
  • 21:07 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Sergio Castel extends Jamshedpur's lead!

    Sergio Castel controlled the trough ball with an excellent first touch. He then went on to deceive  two Hyderabad defenders by cutting to their right and left and then released a shot to make it 3-1 for the day.
  • 21:03 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Robin Singh shoots wide!

    Robin Singh took control of the ball in the opposition box with a wonderful first touch and even managed to get himself some space to get his shot going by turning away from the defender. The only thing he lacked on that occasion was the finishing touch.
  • 20:59 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Hyderabad FC make their second change!

    Hyderabad FC make their second change as Marcelinho goes off to make way for Ghani Ahmmed Nigam.
  • 20:54 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Aniket Jadhav restores Jamshedpur's lead!

    Young Aniket Jadhav fires in a cracking shot to put Jamshedpur FC in front again. Farukh Choudhary, who scored the first goal, this time provided Aniket with an assist. Aniket got the ball on his wrong but dealt with it calmly and completed his shot.
  • 20:50 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    First change for Jamshedpur!

    Jamshedpur FC make their first substitution. Isaac Vanmalsawma goes off and Aniket Jadhav comes in his place.
  • 20:47 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Worrying signs for Hyderabad!

    Signs of worry for the visitors as Sahil Pawar is going off on a stretcher. He will be replaced by Ashish Rai. 
  • 20:41 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Solid defending by Hyderabad!

    Another Jamshedpur attempt foiled by Hyderabad defenders as they held their shape and didn't allow the striker any room to get through his shot. 
  • 20:38 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Farukh goes alone!

    Farukh goes alone and tries to fire in a shot all by himself when two of his teammates were waiting for his cross on the other side of the goal. 
  • 20:35 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Second-half gets underway!

    Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling as second-half gets underway. Both teams enter second half with unchanged side.
  • 20:19 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Marcelinho scores the equaliser!

    Marcelinho scores the equaliser at the stroke of half-time to level the scores for Hyderabad FC. With this, he also entered the record books as he became the first-ever goalscorer for Hyderabad FC in ISL. 
  • 20:07 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Jamshedpur FC lead 1-0!

    Farukh Choudhary made amends for his last miss and puts the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute to give Jamshedpur FC 1-0 lead. The credit for this goal also goes to Piti who started the move by forcing the initial save by Kamaljit. Farukh was at the right place at the right time and scored off the rebound to hand his side lead.
  • 19:56 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Marcelinho beats Jamshedpur defender!

    Marcelinho gets past the Jamshedpur FC defender with a lovely touch running at full pace but their other centre back came rushing and averts the danger.  
  • 19:49 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Hyderabad lack finishing touch!

    Hyderabad FC have enjoyed more possession than the home side but haven't been able to get any shots on the target so far. 
  • 19:45 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    First yellow card of the game!

    Marko Stankovic was very late in his challenge and referee shows him a yellow card without any second thought in the 12th minute. 
  • 19:43 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Briliant save from Kamaljit!

    Farukh was completely alone in the opposition box but Kamaljit was alert and came down charging to make a sliding tackle and avert any possible danger.
  • 19:41 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Shot from long range!

    Isaac tried his luck from distance, Hyderabad FC skipper Kamaljit failed to collect it in first attempt but no opposition player couldn't make most of it.
  • 19:39 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Another chance for Jamshedpur!

    Brilliant cross from Isaac but inside the opposition box but there was no one attacking the far post and Hyderabad get with that easily.
  • 19:37 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Wonderful diagonal cross finds striker but to no avail!

    A wonderful diagonal cross from Jamshedpur FC player from inside his own half finds his striker but the final cross lacked accuracy and Hyderabad get away with that chance with no harm done.  
  • 19:26 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Players take field!

    Players from both teams take field. We are now minutes away from the kick-off. 
  • 19:23 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Different start for two teams!

    Jamshedpur FC began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC, while the newcomers Hyderabad FC lost 0-5 to ATK. 
  • 19:18 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Starting line-up!

    Hyderabad FC go into the game with 4-4-2 formation. Here is how the two teams are lined-up.
  • 19:07 (IST)Oct 29, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC straight from JRD Sports Complex. 
    Topics mentioned in this article Jamshedpur FC Jamshedpur FC Hyderabad FC Indian Super League Football
