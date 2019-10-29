ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: Two Second-Half Goals Help Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 3-1

Jamshedpur FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table after they beat Hyderabad FC, making it two wins from two games in front of their home crowd. Farukh Choudhary opened the scoring for the home side when he found the back of the net in the 34th minute. Hyderabad's Marcelinho scored at the stroke of half-time whistle, bringing them back in the game. Both teams entered half-time on level terms at 1-1. Farukh once again proved his worth as he played a wonderful pass to find Aniket Jadhav. Young Jadhav kept a cool head and scored, restoring his side's lead within four minutes of taking the field in the second half. Sergio Castel further extended the home side's lead as he scored with 15 minutes left on the clock. Hyderabad FC tried hard in the closing minutes but couldn't score and the match finished 3-1 in favour of the home side.