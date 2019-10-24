 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Indian Super League

ISL 2019, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City Goalless In Second-Half

Updated:24 October 2019 21:06 IST

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2019 LIVE Score: Kerala Blasters defeated ATK in the season opener.

ISL 2019, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City Goalless In Second-Half
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL Live: Kerala Blasters bagged three points against ATK. © Twitter

On a high after an opening night win at home, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) are set to pit their wits against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Buoyed by the vociferous home support, Kerala gave a good account of themselves against ATK and coach Eelco Schattorie will be hoping to make the maximum of their home advantage. Kerala generally tend to do well, if they perform well at home. In 2014 and 2016, when they reached the play-offs, they had a strong home record (KBFC lost just one home game in both seasons). "If you play at home, you have a little bit of advantage," said Schattorie ahead of the clash. Mumbai have an air of surprise around them, given that they haven't played till now while Kerala have already given Jorge Costa an opportunity to analyse them. Schattorie felt that while it is an advantage for the visitors, he is not particularly worried. "The playing style of Mumbai (City) is clear for me. How the positions are filled and which players is always a question mark when you don't see their games. If you already saw your opponent play one time, it makes a difference. (But) it is another challenge that we have to face," he said. 

ISL 2019 Football Match LIVE Score Updates Between Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

  • 21:04 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Substitution for Kerala Blasters!

    Messi Bouli replaces Sergio Cidoncha for Kerala Blasters in the 68th minute
  • 20:52 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Chance!

    Amine Chermiti swings his leg but fails to get it right. The ball nudges his leg and goes towards Modou Sougou but he ends up hitting it wide.
  • 20:50 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Sloppy from Kerala Blasters FC!

    Halicharan Narzary takes the ball and runs ahead but gives it away to the opposition defender. 
  • 20:39 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Early trouble for Kerala Blasters, cleared away!

    Mumbai City FC have won an early free-kick. But the ball is cleared away by the Kerala Blasters defence. Positive start again by the visitors  
  • 20:37 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Second half gets underway!

    Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling in the second-half! Both team will be looking to break the deadlock here. Mumbai looked like the better side in the first 45 minutes 
  • 20:20 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Half-time!

    Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC. Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes
  • 20:19 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    So close! First real chance

    Jairo Rodrigues leaps to hit it down towards the near post but Amrinder Singh gets down and saves it out for a corner.
  • 20:15 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Early substitution for Mumbai City FC!

    Modou Sougou replaces Paulo Machado in the 42nd minute! Mato Grgic collects the first yellow card of the match for bringing down Halicharan Narzary 

     
  • 20:06 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Mumbai City FC are combining well!

    Mumbai City FC are combining well with their short passes and through ball on the wings, making the Kerala Blasters defence look vulnerable. 
  • 20:01 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Half chance for Ogbeche!

    Sergio Cidoncha hits the free-kick inside the box, Bartholomew Ogbeche gets a half-chance but couldn't get the header right. 

  • 19:52 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Ambitious from Diego Carlos!

    Diego Carlos is served up with a brilliant through ball as he strides forward ahead of the Kerala Blasters defence to hit the ball from the edge of the box, ambitious effort, cleared away by Bilal Khan 
  • 19:46 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Build-up play from Kerala Blasters!

    Waited play from Kerala Blasters, no real tempo or intent on the ball, keeping the ball and looking to initiate an attack 
  • 19:43 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Chance for Mumbai City FC!

    Brilliant skills on the ball from Diego Carlos, chips the ball to Mohamed Larbi, who heads it wide off the post.  
  • 19:40 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Penalty appeal!

    Mumbai City FC are optimistic. Subhasish Bose plays an excellent ball, brilliant touch from Amine Chermiti but he was nudged from behind by Gianni Zuiverloon. 
  • 19:37 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Both teams looking to win possession in midfield!

    Souvik Chakrabarti makes a rash challenge. Both teams are trying to keep early possession in the midfield. 
  • 19:33 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Kick-off!

    Kerala Blasters get the ball rolling in Kochi! 
  • 19:13 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Here's how Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC have lined-up!

  • 19:11 (IST)Oct 24, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome the live commentary from the ISL 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Kerala Blasters FC Kerala Blasters FC Football Live Score Indian Super League Live Blogs Mumbai City FC Mumbai City FC Football
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters End Win Drought, Beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0
    Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters End Win Drought, Beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0
    ISL: Bengaluru FC Fight Back To Snatch A Point Against Kerala Blasters
    ISL: Bengaluru FC Fight Back To Snatch A Point Against Kerala Blasters
    Indian Super League: Delhi Dynamos Start New Year With 2-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters
    Indian Super League: Delhi Dynamos Start New Year With 2-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters
    ISL: Late Goals See Kerala Blasters, ATK Share Spoils
    ISL: Late Goals See Kerala Blasters, ATK Share Spoils
    ISL: Moudou Sougou Stars As Mumbai City FC Thrash Kerala Blasters 6-1
    ISL: Moudou Sougou Stars As Mumbai City FC Thrash Kerala Blasters 6-1
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.