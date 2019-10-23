 
ISL 2019, Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: FC Goa Lead 1-0 Against Chennaiyin FC At Half-Time

Updated:23 October 2019 20:30 IST

Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score: FC Goa finished as the runners-up in the last season.

ISL 2019, Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score: FC Goa Lead 1-0 Against Chennaiyin FC At Half-Time
Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Live Score: Vishal Kaith made brilliant saves in first-half. © Twitter

FC Goa will look to go one better and win the title this time as they begin their 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Wednesday. Last year's runners-up Goa will aim to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last time around. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration. Interestingly, both managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin respectively. As expected, FC Goa have an aura of stability around them with most of their key players, international and domestic, staying with them.

ISL 2019 Football Match LIVE Score Updates Between Goa vs Chennaiyan FC Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Goa

  • 20:20 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Half-time!

    FC Goa lead 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC at half-time. Thanks to a 31st minute goal from FC Goa debutant Seiminlen Doungel. 
  • 20:17 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    FC Goa continue to attack!

    FC Goa are looking to add on to their lead, attacking play from them. Chennaiyin FC need to show a bit more intent here. 
  • 20:07 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    GOAL!

    Seminlen Doungel scores on debut to give FC Goa the lead, thanks to a brilliant ball from Manvir.  
  • 19:56 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Chance for Chennaiyin FC!

    Eli Sabia rises above the defender to head the ball down but Mohammad Nawaz keeps it away!
  • 19:54 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Brilliant from Kaith again!

    Vishal Kaith now keeps an excellent shot off Manvir Singh out! Kaith dived well to keep the ball away from entering the back of the net. 
  • 19:52 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Vishal Kaith with a brilliant save!

    Vishal Kaith pushes the ball away makes a brilliant save to keep Seiminlen's shot off his weaker foot away.
  • 19:50 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Yellow card!

    FC Goa's Lenny Rodrigues collects the first yellow card for a sliding tackle on Jerry Lalrinzuala
  • 19:43 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Penalty appeal!

    FC Goa defender Seriton brought down Dragos Firtulescu inside the box, huge penalty appeal breaks out but the referee thinks otherwise. 
  • 19:39 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Build-up play from FC Goa!

    FC Goa are playing defensive, look to build-up play from the right wing. 
  • 19:32 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Kick-off!

    Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa!  
  • 19:02 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Last season's runners-up have arrived for their season opener!

  • 18:57 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Will it be Coronimas' night or Chhangte will bring some glory for Chennaiyin FC?

  • 18:53 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Virat Kohli has send out his best wishes for FC Goa!

  • 18:50 (IST)Oct 23, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 fixture between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. 
