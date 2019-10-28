FC Goa VS Bengaluru FC
FC Goa4-2-3-1
Bengaluru FC4-3-3
FC Goa and Bengaluru FC -- last season's finalists -- will take on each other in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) contest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday . The defending champions Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by North East United in their season opener, while last season's runners-up FC Goa started their new campaign on a high as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their first match, playing at home. The two teams have played against each other five times in the past out of which Bengaluru FC won four while Goa came trump on only one occasion.
ISL 2019 Football Match Live Updates Between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Goa
- 19:32 (IST)Oct 28, 2019
Starting line-ups!
This is how both team's starting line-up looks like.
Here's how @FCGoaOfficial and @bengalurufc line up for tonight's big game! #GOABEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/WhhvlzGq0c— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
- 19:14 (IST)Oct 28, 2019
Chhetri is ready for war!Bengagluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri says he is ready for the "war". Here is what he said before the match.
| "Mandar, Brandon & I are very friendly to each other, but on 28th, there will be a war."@chetrisunil11 and co. are raring to go as reigning #HeroISL champions @bengalurufc take on last season's runners-up @FCGoaOfficial tonight! #GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7vVG8vPQgB— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
- 18:27 (IST)Oct 28, 2019
Who are you rooting for!The head to head between these two show Bengaluru FC as overwhelming favourites as they have won four out of five games against FC Goa. But the defending champions would not mistake to take their opposition lightly as no other team has scored more goals playing at home than FC Goa.
No place like home!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
No team has scored more goals at a single venue than @FCGoaOfficial have at their home ground in Fatorda! #GOABEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/2bqLs1d4DV
- 18:21 (IST)Oct 28, 2019
Re-match of last season's final!The last time when these two teams faced each other was in the final of Indian Super League 2018-19. Bengaluru FC's Rahul Bheke scored a late winner deep into the extra time to hand his side their first ISL title victory.
Last time these two teams met, @RahulBheke was the difference!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
How will he fare in tonight's #GOABEN?#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/KyjTvfabPV