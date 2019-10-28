FC Goa and Bengaluru FC -- last season's finalists -- will take on each other in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) contest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday . The defending champions Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by North East United in their season opener, while last season's runners-up FC Goa started their new campaign on a high as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their first match, playing at home. The two teams have played against each other five times in the past out of which Bengaluru FC won four while Goa came trump on only one occasion.

ISL 2019 Football Match Live Updates Between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Goa