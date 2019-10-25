Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK will look to put their opening match defeat behind them and start their home campaign on a high when they take on newbies Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday. ATK lost 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in Kochi on the very first day of ISL Season 6. Carl McHugh had put ATK ahead with an absolute stunner in the sixth minute but the hosts, egged on by a vociferous crowd, hit back with two goals from new signing Bartholomew Ogbeche in the first half itself. This is the second time that Kerala beat ATK in the ISL opener after having won 2-0 in Kolkata last season. Under coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who is back at the club for a second stint, ATK are looking to get back to where they were under the Spaniard. Under Habas, then Atletico de Kolkata won the inaugural title in 2014 and made the last-four the following year.