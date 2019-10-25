 
ATK VS Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 07:30 PM IST| Ref: Umesh Bora | Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
LIVE 46'

ATK

4-2-3-1
3-0

Hyderabad FC

4-2-3-1

ISL 2019, ATK vs Hyderabad LIVE Updates: ATK On Top With Three First-Half Goals

Updated:25 October 2019 20:28 IST

ATK vs Hyderabad ISL 2019 LIVE Updates: It was one-way traffic in Kolkata as the home team had seven attempts on target and they are three goals ahead at the end of first-half.

ATK vs Hyderabad ISL Live: ATK strikers found the back of the net thrice in first-half. © Twitter

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK will look to put their opening match defeat behind them and start their home campaign on a high when they take on newbies Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday. ATK lost 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in Kochi on the very first day of ISL Season 6. Carl McHugh had put ATK ahead with an absolute stunner in the sixth minute but the hosts, egged on by a vociferous crowd, hit back with two goals from new signing Bartholomew Ogbeche in the first half itself. This is the second time that Kerala beat ATK in the ISL opener after having won 2-0 in Kolkata last season. Under coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who is back at the club for a second stint, ATK are looking to get back to where they were under the Spaniard. Under Habas, then Atletico de Kolkata won the inaugural title in 2014 and made the last-four the following year.

ISL 2019 Football Match LIVE Updates Between ATK vs Hyderabad FC Straight from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

  • 20:22 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Half-time! ATK in control!

    Half-time! It was one-way traffic in Kolkata as home team had seven attempts on target and they are three goals ahead. 
  • 20:16 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Goal! Williams scored his second!

    Williams scores third goal of the match to put his side in complete control.
  • 20:16 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Sahil gets yellow card!

    Yellow card for Sahil Panwar as he raised his boot very high and made contact with Krishna

  • 20:10 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    It's raining in Kolkata!

    It has started to rain in Kolkata and this should decrease the humidity. 
  • 20:01 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Goal! Second goal in two minutes from ATK!

    Second goal inside two minutes and ATK are roaring here. This time Williams' pass finds Roy Krishna and he taps the ball behind keeper to double ATK's lead. ATK2-0HYD
  • 19:57 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Goal!

    ATK's David Williams break the deadlock to open the account for the home team
  • 19:56 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Off the post!

    Soosairaj bends the ball from distance but not enough as it comes off the post.
  • 19:49 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Unfortunate change for Hyderbabd FC!

    Marko Stankovic comes in for Rafael Lopez Gomez. Hyderabad FC boss was forced to make that change as Gomez was struggling.
  • 19:42 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    What a mess from Hyderabad goalkeeper!

    Hyderabad Kamaljit showing nerves. He took so long to pass the ball which allowed ATk forward to put him under pressure. The ball just went wide after taking deflection. That would been a really bizarre goal had found it the back of the net. 
  • 19:39 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Free-kick to Hyderabad!

    First free-kick of the match match is taken by Hyderabad. It was a nicely taken free-kick but ATK defenders did well to keep it out. 
  • 19:36 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    ATK players start dominantly!

    ATK have started the match high up the pitch and they have been able to push the new-comers on the backfoot. 
  • 19:34 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Penalty?

    ATK player was fouled inside the box and they think it is a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise and signals towards the goal kick. ATK players are furious. 
  • 19:24 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Hyderabad go with 3-5-2 combination!

    We are just minutes away from the kick-off. Hyderabad FC are lining up three at the back, five in the middle and two upfront. 
  • 19:08 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Trivia for ATK fans!

    Here's a little trivia for the ATK fans!
  • 18:39 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Starting line-ups!

    It's the first match of the season in Kolkata and here are how the two teams will line-up.
  • 18:35 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    ATK players are here!

    The home side has reached the stadium. 
  • 18:30 (IST)Oct 25, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Indian Super League match between two-time champions ATK and Hyderabad FC who are set to make their ISL debut.
    Topics mentioned in this article Atletico de Kolkata Atletico de Kolkata Hyderabad FC Indian Super League Football
