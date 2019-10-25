ATK VS Hyderabad FC
Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK will look to put their opening match defeat behind them and start their home campaign on a high when they take on newbies Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday. ATK lost 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in Kochi on the very first day of ISL Season 6. Carl McHugh had put ATK ahead with an absolute stunner in the sixth minute but the hosts, egged on by a vociferous crowd, hit back with two goals from new signing Bartholomew Ogbeche in the first half itself. This is the second time that Kerala beat ATK in the ISL opener after having won 2-0 in Kolkata last season. Under coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who is back at the club for a second stint, ATK are looking to get back to where they were under the Spaniard. Under Habas, then Atletico de Kolkata won the inaugural title in 2014 and made the last-four the following year.
ISL 2019 Football Match Between ATK vs Hyderabad FC at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- 20:01 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Goal! Second goal in two minutes from ATK!Second goal inside two minutes and ATK are roaring here. This time Williams' pass finds Roy Krishna and he taps the ball behind keeper to double ATK's lead. ATK2-0HYD
Roy Krishna doubles ATK's lead with a low drive from outside the box.
- 19:57 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Goal!ATK's David Williams break the deadlock to open the account for the home team
David Williams times his run to perfection and calmly slots it between the legs of Kamaljit.
- 19:56 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Off the post!Soosairaj bends the ball from distance but not enough as it comes off the post.
Soosairaj comes inside from the left to unleash a delightful curler which comes off the woodwork. The home side are edging closer!
- 19:42 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
What a mess from Hyderabad goalkeeper!Hyderabad Kamaljit showing nerves. He took so long to pass the ball which allowed ATk forward to put him under pressure. The ball just went wide after taking deflection. That would been a really bizarre goal had found it the back of the net.
- 19:24 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Hyderabad go with 3-5-2 combination!We are just minutes away from the kick-off. Hyderabad FC are lining up three at the back, five in the middle and two upfront.
- 19:08 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Trivia for ATK fans!Here's a little trivia for the ATK fans!
- 18:39 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
Starting line-ups!It's the first match of the season in Kolkata and here are how the two teams will line-up.
- 18:35 (IST)Oct 25, 2019
ATK players are here!The home side has reached the stadium.
