ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC Take On High-Flying FC Pune City

Jamshedpur FC will look to halt FC Pune City's goal-scoring run as both teams lock horns on Sunday. Steve Coppell's players have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the ISL so far and have proved tough to conquer. But come Sunday and they will face a different challenge in FC Pune City. The Englishman is aware of the attacking threat that his opponents possess. "Pune are a top side. It is fair to say that. They arguably have the two best strikers in the league. Both Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro were great last year. They make a lethal combination. It will be a tough game but I think it enjoyable for everyone to watch," Coppell said at the pre-match press conference.

Coppell also confirmed that defender Anas Edathodika will be out of action for some time. He sustained an injury during Jamshedpur FC's game against Kerala Blasters. "Anas is injured. He is not with us. He is undergoing specialist physiotherapy. As I said, he didn't travel with the team last time because we don't want him to travel and aggravate his injury," he said.

Missing one of their best defenders, Coppell's side will have their work cut out if they want to keep yet another clean sheet. FC Pune City have netted nine goals in their last four ISL encounters. However, FC Pune City Coach Ranko Popovic believes it won't be easy for his side to score against Jamshedpur FC. The Serbian spoke highly of Jamshedpur's defensive organisation.

"In my opinion, they are the best organised team in terms of defense. They haven't conceded yet. It won't be easy for us either but we'll try to score and that is the challenge. I'm really excited about the game tomorrow," he said. Commenting on the pitch at Jamshedpur which was a cause of concern last time, Popovic, that can't be an excuse.

"We have to get on with the game. I hope it's better." When asked if playing away from home tomorrow will be a disadvantage for his team," he said. "Jamshedpur FC will go to play their away games and will have to face the same. We can't use that as an excuse. Jamshedpur has the best footballing academy in the India. People love football here," he added.

