Indian Super League: Pune FC Outclass ATK 3-0

Updated: 20 January 2018 23:44 IST

With this win, Pune kept their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stage as they are firmly placed at the third spot with 19 points, one behind second-placed Chennaiyin FC and two adrift of Bengaluru FC.

Adil Khan, Diego Carlos and Rohit Kumar scored for Pune FC. © Twitter

Hosts Pune City put up a dominating performance as they outclassed defending champions ATK 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday. Adil Khan (32nd), Diego Carlos (59th) and Rohit Kumar (77th) scored for Pune as they bounced back in style from their lose against Chennaiyin FC in the last match. With this win, Pune kept their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stage as they are firmly placed at the third spot with 19 points, one behind second-placed Chennaiyin FC and two points behing Bengaluru FC.

It was Adil Khan, who drew the first blood for Pune when he jumped over all his markers and found the back of the net with a solid header after Marcelinho took a curling corner kick.

At the stroke of an hour, Diego Carlos doubled the lead when he ran down with a brilliant solo effort and dribbled past one defender and found the back of the goal post with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box.

Rohit Kumar put the final nail on ATK's coffin with a stunning goal from the edge of the box after being fed by Sarthak Golui, who dribbled past Taylor.

Pune will now host Jamshedpur FC here on Wednesday, while ATK faces Chennaiyin at home on Thursday.

Topics : Atletico de Kolkata FC Pune City Indian Super League Football
Highlights
  • Adil Khan, Diego Carlos and Rohit Kumar scored for Pune FC
  • Adil Khan scored the first goal for Pune
  • Pune is placed third on the table with 19 points
ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Bengaluru FC 11 7 0 4 21
2 Chennaiyin FC 11 6 2 3 20
3 FC Pune City 11 6 1 4 19
4 FC Goa 9 5 1 3 16
5 Mumbai City FC 11 4 2 5 14
6 Kerala Blasters FC 11 3 5 3 14
7 Jamshedpur FC 10 3 4 3 13
8 ATK 10 3 3 4 12
9 NorthEast United FC 10 3 1 6 10
10 Delhi Dynamos FC 10 2 1 7 7
More»

