Indian Super League

Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters FC Beat NorthEast United 1-0

Updated: 15 December 2017 23:45 IST

NorthEast United were dealt with a huge blow when their goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was sent off for a last-ditch tackle on Mark Sifneos.

Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters FC Beat NorthEast United 1-0
CK Vineeth scored the lone goal of the match. © Twitter

CK Vineeth scored the only goal as Kerala Blasters defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 to register their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday. Blasters started well and put persistent pressure on their rivals. Their efforts bore fruit when CK Vineeth and Rino Anto combined in the 24th minute to send the crowd into delirium. Vineeth send a flying header into the net, after getting a beautiful cross from Rino Anto. With this win, Kerala Blasters grabbed three vital points.

NorthEast United were dealt with a huge blow when their goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was sent off for a last-ditch tackle on Mark Sifneos when he was played through by Courage Pekuson just before the interval.

The visitors had their moments in the second half with Danilo Lopes looking the most threatening. He came really close a couple of times but missed out.

In the end, NorthEast United couldn't muster an equaliser before the final whistle and the two big moments in the first half - the goal and the red card - swayed the three points towards the home side.

Topics : Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Football Indian Super League
Highlights
  • CK Vineeth scored for Kerala Blasters FC
  • Kerala Blasters earned three crucial points
  • Kerala Blasters registered their maiden win
