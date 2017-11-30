Indian Super League: FC Goa Beat 10-Man Bengaluru FC In A Thriller

Striker Ferran Corominas scored the first hat-trick of the season as FC Goa beat 10-man Bengaluru FC 4-3 in a thrilling match of the Indian Super League on Thursday. Corominas struck in the 16th, 33rd and 63rd minutes while Manuel Lanzarote Bruno scored in the 40th minute for FC Goa. Bengaluru, who played with ten men in the entire second half, scored through Nicolas Ladislao Fedor (20th and 60th) and Erjk Endel Paaralu (57th). This was FC Goa's second win of the season and first at home. It was a thrilling contest as both the teams played attacking football.

Bengaluru, who had an impressive start by winning both their matches, were the first to test rival keeper Laxmikant kattimani who made a diving save off a Erik Endel Paartalu header from a free kick taken by Eduardo Garcia Martin in the 12th minute.

But the home team responded with a quick counter move. Eduardo Bedia Plealez sent a long lob from the right to Ferran Corominas who bulldozed a host of rival defenders before slotting the ball into the net with a deft placement to give the home side the lead in the 16th minute.

Bengaluru retaliated and restored parity four minutes latter with a set piece move. Lenny Rodrigues set up Erik Endel Paaartalu who split the rival defence with a through pass for Nicolas Ladislao Fedor to beat keeper Kattimani with an low angular drive.

Bengaluru grew into confidence as the match wore on and once again took the lead in the 33rd minute.

Manuel Laanzarote who was the livewire in the midfield took the free kick from the right and floated the ball inside the box for Bruno Filipe Tavares Pinheiro head the ball on the path of Corominas who squeezed past the rival defender and shot home.

Bengaluru received a double blow when their keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu needlessly challenged Manuel Lanzarote Bruno and punched him behind the neck inside the box and referee R Palmson Moses Raj awarded a penalty and gave Gurpreet marching orders.

Manuel Laanzarote himself took the penalty and made no mistake in finding the net to give FC Goa a 3-1 lead at half time.

After the change of ends, Bengaluru matched their rivals and made attacking moves and reduced the margin in the 50th minute when Erik Endel Paartalu rose highest to nod home a corner kick taken by Eduardo Garcia from the right.

The Goan defence once again fumbled as defenders Narayan and Mohammed Ali failed to tackle Nicolas Ladislao Fedor who scored his second goal in the 60th minute to restore parity once again.

But the Goan once fought back and scored the match-winner with Corominas completing first hat-trick to give Goa their second win and first at home.