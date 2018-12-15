 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Indian Super League

ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos Beat Chennaiyin FC To Register Season's First Win

Updated: 15 December 2018 23:14 IST

Daniel Lahlimpuia, Bikramjit Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar scored in Delhi's memorable win in Chennai.

ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos Beat Chennaiyin FC To Register Season
Delhi are placed ninth in the points table with seven points from 12 matches. © Twitter

Delhi Dynamos defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 to register their first win in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Saturday. Daniel Lahlimpuia, Bikramjit Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar scored in Delhi's memorable win that left ISL defending champions Chennaiyin FC reeling at the bottom of the points table. Delhi, placed ninth in the points table, have seven points from 12 matches, while Chennai are last with five points from equal number of matches.

It was the hosts that started the game strongly as first Salom and then Mailson came close to scoring the opener but impressive saves from Dorronsoro kept Chennaiyin at bay.

It was against the run of play though that Dynamos grabbed the opener. Mihelic found Nandhakumar and the winger's cross from the right was met by a glancing header from Daniel to score his first ever Indian Super League goal.

With five minutes to go for the first half, the hosts grabbed the equaliser. Sajid Dhot bought down Salom inside the box and the referee awarded the hosts a penalty, which was calmly slotted in by Raphael Augusto.

It was Dynamos though who started the second half on front foot as back to back corners handed them a chance at goal, but the hosts resolute defending kept the scoreline on level terms.

Former Chennaiyin midfielder though put Delhi in front again as he finished a wonderful counter attacking move started by substitute Andrija Kaluderovic.

Three minutes later Dynamos added their third as local boy Nandha added the cherry on the top to hand Dynamos their first win of the season.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Dynamos FC Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Indian Super League: Tim Cahill, Farukh Choudhary Fire Jamshedpur Back Into Top-Four
Indian Super League: Tim Cahill, Farukh Choudhary Fire Jamshedpur Back Into Top-Four
Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Thrash Delhi Dynamos 4-2
Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Thrash Delhi Dynamos 4-2
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos Look To End Winless Runs, Host Mumbai City FC
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos Look To End Winless Runs, Host Mumbai City FC
Indian Super League: Udanta Singh Guides Bengaluru FC To Win Over Delhi Dynamos
Indian Super League: Udanta Singh Guides Bengaluru FC To Win Over Delhi Dynamos
Indian Super League: Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia Help Bring FC Goa To Winning Ways
Indian Super League: Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia Help Bring FC Goa To Winning Ways
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.