ATK are flying high ahead of their clash against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The former champions kick-started the season on a wrong note but made up for it with a 5-0 hammering of Hyderabad FC at home in their last game. Not only did ATK's attack come good against the visitors, the overall performance was also exemplary as they controlled proceedings throughout the 90 minutes. The mood in the camp is good and they will be confident of getting a positive result from their travel to the South. Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC, have not had the best of starts. They have just one point to show from two games and are yet to score a goal.

ISL 2019 Football Match LIVE Score Updates Between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai