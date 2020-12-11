With Jamshedpur FC forward Nerijus Valskis' brace against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday coming via set-pieces, coach Antonio Habas is confident his team will rectify the errors in the upcoming games. ATKMB, who are regarded as one of the best defensive teams, had not conceded a goal until their last encounter against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL). Habas hopes these mistakes will not be repeated when the side takes on Hyderabad FC on Friday.

"We can do fantastic work around set-pieces. Last season, we just conceded one goal from set-pieces in all matches. Now in one match, we have conceded two," goal.com quoted Habas as saying.

"I hope we improve. The opponents had good players for this situation. I have full confidence in my players and I hope this kind of situation will not be repeated," he added.

The Spanish coach also pointed out the need for more players to contribute, especially considering his team is coming off their first defeat of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

"All players have to collaborate together. The idea now is to score goals by more players by collaborating better. Only Krishna and Manvir (Singh) have scored so far. But we are not concerned about the situation," said Habas

Hyderabad FC remains undefeated in the ongoing ISL while ATKMB is coming at the back of a loss, but coach Habas feels his team can turn the tide.

"Football is different every day. Statistics are not always definitive. I don't think Hyderabad plays long balls systematically. They try to play more with the ball," Habas said.