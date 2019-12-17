The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday tasked its disciplinary committee to investigate the allegedly racist remarks made against Mumbai City FC's Serge Kevyn Angoue by Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr in an Indian Super League match. Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa had alleged that the referee, who officiated his side's match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, called Kevyn a monkey. "AIFF has received a complaint from Mumbai City FC against Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr for making racist remarks to Mumbai City FC player Serge Kevyn Angoue; in their Hero Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC held on December 15, 2019," said the AIFF in a statement.

"The AIFF follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty," it added.

Before starting his media conference after Mumbai City FC's 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Costa read out a statement, saying that Al Khudhayr called Gabonese player Kevyn a monkey and "made some gestures" which were disrespectful.

"I am speaking about the respect that he (the match official) did not have today with one player -- Serge Kevyn, that during the game, this referee made some gestures, calling him a monkey. And this, there are things, that I cannot close my eyes," Costa said.

"ISL, they need foreigners. With all respected foreigners like me, like Carles (Cuadrat), like all foreigner players, like all foreigner coaches, they need people that (they will) respect the league, the culture and they are here to work and to try that this league can everyday be better," he added.

Kevyn plays as a midfielder for the ISL club.