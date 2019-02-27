Mumbai Indians Troll Rohit Sharma, Say They Found Batsman Who Bettered His 264

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 , Mumbai Indians have found someone better than Rohit Sharma, who led them to the title thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2017, the franchise's latest tweet suggested on Wednesday. ".@ImRo45, we've got someone who has bettered your 264. Rizvi Springfield's Abhinav Singh struck 265 in his side's win on Day 1 of the MI Inter-School Cricket Tournament," Mumbai Indians said on Twitter. Rohit Sharma scored best-ever One-day International score of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on November 13, 2014.

Rohit had smashed 33 boundaries and nine sixes in his highly-entertaining 173-ball knock at the Eden Gardens.

The vice-captain's heroics propelled India to an emphatic 153-run victory over against Sri Lanka.

On Wednesday, Abhinav Singh of Rizvi Springfield took the fans of the celebrated Mumbai batsman down the memory lane with his 265-run knock in the MI Inter-School Cricket Tournament.

Currently, Rohit is a part of India's T20 International team that will face Australia in the second T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

India are trailing the two-match T20I series 0-1 as they lost the opening match by three wickets in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit is on the verge of breaking a world record as he needs just two more sixes to become the batsman to score most number of sixes in T20 cricket.

The 31-year-old has 102 sixes to his name in the T20I cricket, while New Zealand's Martin Guptill and the Windies' Chris Gayle are on the top of the list with 103 sixes each.

Interestingly, Rohit, Guptill and Gayle are the only three batsmen who have hit more than 100 sixes in the shortest format.