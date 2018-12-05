Over 1,000 Players Register For Upcoming Indian Premier League Players Auction

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Players Auction 2019, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that it received over a 1,000 registrations for the upcoming auction. After the players registration deadline ended, IPL on their official Twitter handle said that a total of 1,003 players, including 232 overseas ones have signed up to be a part of the IPL 2019 Players Auction. A total of 70 slots will be up for grabs in eight different franchises with a total purse of INR 145.25 crore. The auction is scheduled to take place on December 18 in Jaipur.

“Aiming to fill up the available 70 spots are 200 capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 are Indians. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, cricketers from nine states – Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry – have registered and will hope to showcase their talent in the world's biggest T20 tournament.

“Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday 10th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction list,” the release said.

As far as foreign players are concerned, maximum of registrations have come from South Africa (59).

Thirty-five players from Australia, 33 from the West Indies, 28 from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan (27) are the other nations with big numbers of players putting in their registrations.

Earlier, during the retention period, which ended on November 15, many franchises came up with surprises, releasing their crucial players ahead of the auctions.

Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab), Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals) and Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) were a few notable releases during the retention period.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli (Rs 17 crore) once again became the most expensive player before auctions, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spending big bucks to retain the Indian skipper.