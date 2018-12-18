 
IPL Auction 2019: Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Uncapped Duo Bag Bonanza Deals

Updated: 18 December 2018 19:42 IST

Varun Chakravarthy bagged a Rs 8.4 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab and Shivam Dube was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore.

Chakravarthy has bagged Rs 8.4 crore with KXIP. © Twitter/ArunSiva77

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction is grabbing eyeballs from across the globe. Among those who really hit the big bucks are uncapped cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube, who grabbed whopping deals, overshadowing the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel. While Varun Chakravarthy has been bought for Rs 8.4 crore by Kings XI Punjab, Shivam Dube has been bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore. Making it to the Ivy League of the IPL auction is certainly no mean feat. On this note, here's a round-up on the two cricketers, who've made the IPL franchises RCB and KXIP break the bank.

Varun Chakravarthy, 27, who has been bought by KXIP, hails from Tamil Nadu and had started cricket as a wicket-keeper-batsman. But at the age of 17, he decided to become a bowler. After a brief stint as a pacer, he switched spin bowling, which eventually proved to be a full-time occupation.

Chakravarthy has quite a record at the club level, where he had got opportunities to bowl to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen at the nets. He has played for the Madurai Panthers in the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League. Chakravarthy has played a total of nine List A matches and one first-class match. He has 22 List A wickets to his name.

Shivam Dube, 25, represents Mumbai at the first-class level. As a right-arm medium-pacer and left-handed batsman, Dube has played six first-class games, 18 List A games and 13 T20 games. He has made quite a name for himself by smashing towering sixes during the Mumbai T20 League, which probably paved the way for him raking in the big bucks at the IPL 2019 auction.

Recently, Dube smashed Pravin Tambe for five sixes in an over during a Mumbai T20 fixture, and then repeated the feat during a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, where the bowler was Swapnil Singh.

Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket IPL 2019
