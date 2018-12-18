IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates: Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami Among 351 Players To Go Under Hammer

Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is back to enthrall cricket fans and as many as 351 cricketers are set to go under the hammer . No Indian player is in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. The 10 players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short. Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket. A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players. Yuvraj Singh who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians - Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

IPL Auction 2019 Live Updates straight from Jaipur:

15:45 IST: Hanuma Vihari, who came at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, has convinced the franchises to bid.

15:44 IST: Hales goes unsold at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

15:43 IST: Here come the first cricketer with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. It's Alex Hales.

15:42 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara goes unsold at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

15:41 IST: Manoj Tiwary goes unsold.

15:40 IST: Manoj Tiwary comes first in the auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

15:39 IST: IPL's new auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is on the podium now.

15:37 IST: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary says, the board is trying its best to not export the league out of India due to general elections next year.

15:31 IST: The IPL 2019 auction begins in Jaipur. Former India woman cricketer and CoA member Diana Edulji presents the welcome address.

15:29 IST: "It was a remarkable opportunity, to have Shikhar back. We were ecstatic to have him on board. There's no one better to guide the likes of Prithvi Shaw than Shikhar," Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal said ahead of the auction.

"It was a remarkable opportunity, to have Shikhar back. We were ecstatic to have him on board. There's no one better to guide the likes of Prithvi Shaw than Shikhar!"- Parth Jindal.#ThisIsNewDelhi #IPLAuction — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 18, 2018

15:24 IST: Delhi Daredevils, who recently renamed themselves to Delhi Capitals, will buy 10 players, including three overseas cricketers, with Rs 25.5 crore in their purse.

15:18 IST: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings come in the auction with a purse of Rs 8.4 crore, with just two positions to fill.

15:11 IST: Kings XI Punjab have Rs 36.2 crore in their purse for the auction. They have 15 slots to fill, out of which maximum four can be overseas cricketers.

15:04 IST: Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 222 runs in two Tests against Australia, including a century in Adelaide. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma claimed eight wickets in the four-Test series that is currently tied at 1-1.

14:58 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, who are currently playing Tests for India in Australia, have set themselves base prices of Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakh respectively.

14:50 IST: Australia's Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the IPL auction to keep their focus on the World Cup, to be played in England from May 30 to July 14 next year.

14:38 IST: Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for whooping Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will feature in the IPL 2019 auction as the top-priced Indian.

Jaydev Unadkat was sold for a whopping INR 11.5 cr to the @rajasthanroyals at the VIVO #IPLAuction 2018. How much will his winning bid be this season? pic.twitter.com/Veigz8dWar — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2018

14:30 IST: We are just a few minutes away from the action now.

14:20 IST: The IPL franchises are likely to engage in a bidding war for experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who are in the Rs 1.5 crore price bracket.

14:10 IST: Yuvraj last played for India in June 2017. At the IPL 2019 auction, he has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket.

14:00 IST: India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh faces the risk of going unsold at the auction. Last year, Kings XI Punjab bought Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore. He once fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in the IPL.

With a base price of INR 1 cr @YUVSTRONG12 is all set to go under the hammer at the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction today. Which team should bid for the all-rounder? pic.twitter.com/3RB9R27YQd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018

It's a dream realised - Hugh Edmeades



The #IPL auctioneer speaks about the excitement of being a part of the league, his way of conducting the auction and more



Full interviewhttps://t.co/r4aTKxoV6e #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/5qHg2BMygH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2018

13:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Jaipur.

Teams are also likely to chase experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who have put themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore category.

Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket. A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players.

