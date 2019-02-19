IPL 2019 Schedule For First Two Weeks Announced, CSK To Play RCB In Opener On March 23

Indian Premier League (IPL) released the schedule for the first two weeks, during which 17 matches will be played, of the 12th season of the cash-rich Twenty20 league. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni , defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2019 on March 23. According to a statement released by the IPL, the schedule is still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will address any issues, if they arise within the first two weeks of the league, and prepare a schedule for the rest of the season. The board will work closely with the local authorities around the polling dates.

"This is still subject to the announcement of Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once the election dates are released we will address any issues with the first two weeks and also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," the IPL said in a release on Tuesday.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this period of two weeks across the eight home venues of the respective IPL franchises.

Each team will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and five matches with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Every team will play minimum of two home and two away matches with Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play three away matches.