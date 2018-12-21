 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan's Car In Los Angeles, CSK Amazed

Updated: 21 December 2018 20:03 IST

MS Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the IPL title thrice.

"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan
MS Dhoni, captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a huge fan following. © AFP

MS Dhoni, captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has a huge fan following all around the world. Wherever he plays, be it at home or overseas fans turn out in large numbers to see a sight of the former Indian skipper. In the previous editions of the IPL, one of the MS Dhoni fan had painted his body with yellow colour to pay tribute to the CSK skipper. Recently in another surprising move, a fan in Los Angeles got a "MS Dhoni number plate on his car. Chennai Super Kings were left amazed with the fan's move and tweeted, "Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA!"

The 37-year-old Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the IPL title thrice. He also helped the outfit clinch two Champions League T20 titles -- 2010, 2014.

Dhoni will continue leading Chennai in the forthcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league.

Chennai had earlier roped in Mohit Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad from the IPL 2019 auctions.

Haryana-based medium-pacer Mohit was bought for Rs 5 crore while Gaikwad was was lapped up for Rs 20 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings:

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Released players: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Players added: Mohit Sharma (Rs 5 crore), RutuRaj Gaikwad (Rs 20 lakh).

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the IPL title thrice
  • Dhoni, captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has a huge fan
  • Chennai Super Kings were left amazed with the fan's move
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
IPL Auction 2019 Highlights: Big Payday For Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy; Mumbai Get Yuvraj Singh
IPL Auction 2019 Highlights: Big Payday For Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy; Mumbai Get Yuvraj Singh
IPL Auction 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL Auction 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL Auction 2019: Yuvraj Singh Among Players To Watch Out For
IPL Auction 2019: Yuvraj Singh Among Players To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.