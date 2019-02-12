 
KKR Remind Opponents About Andre Russell's Abilities With Picture Of His Double

Updated: 12 February 2019 16:27 IST
Andre Russell was retained by KKR for the forthcoming season of IPL.

KKR Remind Opponents About Andre Russell
Andre Russel has cemented his place as a key player of KKR. © AFP

Andre Russell has cemented his place as a key player of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise with his all-round performance. The Kolkata outfit in return has never failed to remind their Indian Premier League (IPL) opponents about Andre Russell's abilities. Recently, KKR shared a picture of the swashbuckling Windies all-rounder along with his double - "Clubber Lang". Lang is a character which was played by Mr T in the film Rocky III.

Along with the picture tweeted by KKR, they also wrote, "Like how Clubber Lang tormented the boxing arena in the eighties, mighty @Russell12A makes 'em bowlers shiver in fear today."

Check out the picture:

The 30-year-old has featured 50 times in the IPL. He has scored 890 runs at an average of 26.96 and highest score of an unbeaten 88.

Russell who is well known for his power-hitting abilities had smashed 65 boundaries and 68 sixes in the lucrative tournament.

KKR had retained the services of Russell in the last season. He is also one of the 13 retained players by the Kolkata outfit for the forthcoming season.

The Jamaican also holds an experience of featuring in 47 T20Is for his national team. He has scored 465 runs for the Windies in the shortest format of the game at an average of 17.88. With the ball, he has scalped 25 wickets with the best bowling figures of two for 10.

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Russell was retained by KKR for the forthcoming season of IPL
  • Russell has cemented his place as a key player of the KKR
  • The 30-year-old has featured 50 times in the IPL
