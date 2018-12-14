IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction is set for December 18 and left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh , who has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, might well be lapped up by a franchise looking for an explosive batsman. Days before the IPL auction 2019, fans on Twitter want Yuvraj Singh join MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings , the franchise that won the 2018 Indian Premier League in convincing fashion. The Yuvraj Singh-demand happened on Twitter when CSK asked its fans, "Ahoy #WhistlePoduArmy, who's that one Lion you badly wanna see in #yellove this summer?"

Ahoy #WhistlePoduArmy, who's that one Lion you badly wanna see in #yellove this summer? #WhistlePodu and vote away at https://t.co/PpKTPCnYuG. pic.twitter.com/wgJgK9INyR — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 13, 2018

To this question, the fans flooded the tweet with Yuvraj Singh's name:

Yuvi must be in chennai — MERDIN TJ (@MerdinTj) December 13, 2018

Bring yuvraj to @ChennaiIPL to revive the golden memories of #MahiYuvi combo partnerships. Wish to see them in #yellowLove Can't wait to see him rocking #yuvrajsingh — muneeswaran d (@Muneeswaran1212) December 13, 2018

@YUVSTRONG12 .Of course Yuvraj should be in the yellow jersey for the deadly combo.@msdhoni and @YUVSTRONG12 .the bowlers hands should tremble to break their partnership.Please do buy yuvi to @ChennaiIPL and make him be the invincible hero and @jayadevunadkat... pic.twitter.com/Z8sE97LzL9 — saadvig msvjcr7 (@gentleman_msvj) December 13, 2018

The Indian Premier League begins in March next year, with the first clash between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29.

Among other Indians at the IPL auction 2019, Unadkat is the highest-priced Indian with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The others with a Rs 1 crore base price are Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

Flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup. There are no Indians with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Here are nine players in the two-crore base price: Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Colin Ingram, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Samuel Curran, Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short.