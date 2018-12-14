 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 14 December 2018 22:00 IST

IPL Auction 2019: Chennai Super Kings fans are eager to see Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni bat together.

IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings
Yuvraj Singh's base price for the IPL 2019 auction is Rs 1 crore. © AFP

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction is set for December 18 and left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, might well be lapped up by a franchise looking for an explosive batsman. Days before the IPL auction 2019, fans on Twitter want Yuvraj Singh join MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise that won the 2018 Indian Premier League in convincing fashion. The Yuvraj Singh-demand happened on Twitter when CSK asked its fans, "Ahoy #WhistlePoduArmy, who's that one Lion you badly wanna see in #yellove this summer?"

To this question, the fans flooded the tweet with Yuvraj Singh's name:

The Indian Premier League begins in March next year, with the first clash between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. 

Among other Indians at the IPL auction 2019, Unadkat is the highest-priced Indian with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The others with a Rs 1 crore base price are Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

Flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup. There are no Indians with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Here are nine players in the two-crore base price: Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Colin Ingram, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Samuel Curran, Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Yuvraj Singh MS Dhoni Glenn Maxwell Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaydev Unadkat IPL 2019 Cricket Aaron Finch
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh's base price this auction is Rs 1 crore
  • Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2018
  • MS Dhoni is the captain of CSK
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Fires A Threat To Rohit Sharma On His 37th Birthday
Yuvraj Singh Fires A Threat To Rohit Sharma On His 37th Birthday
Yuvraj Singh Pledges To Support Cancer Treatment Of 25 Children On His 37th Birthday
Yuvraj Singh Pledges To Support Cancer Treatment Of 25 Children On His 37th Birthday
Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 37th Birthday By Partying With Wife Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan And Others
Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 37th Birthday By Partying With Wife Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan And Others
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat Highest-Priced Indian With ₹ 1.5 Crore Base Price
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat Highest-Priced Indian With ₹ 1.5 Crore Base Price
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh Enters With Rs 1 Crore Base Price, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Opt Out
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh Enters With Rs 1 Crore Base Price, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Opt Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.