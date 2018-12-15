Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held on December 18 in Jaipur and as many as 346 cricketers are set to go under the hammer for 70 available spots in the eight participating teams. South Africa's Colin Ingram, who is among the nine top-priced cricketers in the IPL 2019 action , has expressed excitement to make a return to the Indian T20 league , in which he played earlier in 2011. "Is this the year I return to @IPL? Will be great to be back and excited to take on the challenge," Colin Ingram said on Twitter.

Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, told Ingram that he deserved to be a part of showcase event. "You really deserve it bro can't wait to see you in action for any team in," he tweeted.

In the 2011 season, Ingram played just three matches for Delhi Daredevils, who recently renamed themselves to Delhi Capitals. Delhi have never won an IPL title, never played a summit clash and last qualified for the playoffs in 2012.

With a new name, Delhi Capitals might be eyeing a turn of fortunes ahead of a fresh season. However, they might bid for the South African left-handed wicketkeeper at the auction for his impressive batting.

Ingram has scored 5,186 runs in 202 T20 matches with a strike rate of 139.29. He has three hundreds and 32 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format.

The 33-year-old southpaw played 40 international matches for South Africa with the last one being an ODI against Pakistan in Dubai in 2013. However, Ingram has emerged as a perfect pick for the competitive T20 format.

Besides Ingram, eight other overseas players who have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (2 crore rupees) are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is the highest-priced Indian cricketer at the IPL 2019 auction with a base price of 1.5 crore rupees. Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel will go under the hammer with a base price of 1 crore rupees each.