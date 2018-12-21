 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder

Updated: 21 December 2018 16:47 IST

Yuvraj Singh was roped in for Rs. 1 crore by Mumbai Indians for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

IPL: "Yuvraj Singh Great Player For The Country," Sourav Ganguly Extends Wishes For The All-Rounder
Yuvraj Singh had played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh had played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in the Indian cricket team. The Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been a match-winner for the national team on quite a few occasions. His former skipper Ganguly was happy after Yuvraj was picked up by the Mumbai Indians to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The 46-year-old Ganguly extended his wishes for Yuvraj on Twitter and said that he has been a great player for the country in the shorter format. He also said he is extremely happy to know that Yuvraj will play for the Mumbai franchise.

The veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj was bought for Rs. 1 crore in the IPL 2019 auction. He went unsold in the first round of the auction but was later bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price.

Yuvraj had played for Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous editions of the lucrative league.

For India, Yuvraj averages a bit over 28 in the shortest format of the game. He has a highest score of 77 not out.

Apart from the 37-year-old, the Mumbai franchise bought veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga from the auction. The 35-year-old, who serves as the franchise mentor in the previous edition was bought for Rs. 2 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rasikh Dar were the other inclusions made by Mumbai Indians.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Sourav Ganguly IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh was roped in for Rs. 1 crore by Mumbai Indians
  • Yuvraj Singh had played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly
  • Yuvraj had played for Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, RCB, DD
Related Articles
"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth
"Still Two Tests To Go And India Can Win Both": Sourav Ganguly After Loss In Perth
VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman's 281 At Eden Gardens Saved My Career, Says Sourav Ganguly
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
We Had Pulled MS Dhoni In From Near The Wagah Border, Sourav Ganguly Had Joked With Pervez Musharraf
We Had Pulled MS Dhoni In From Near The Wagah Border, Sourav Ganguly Had Joked With Pervez Musharraf
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj's Exclusion From India's Semi-Final Squad In Women's World T20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.