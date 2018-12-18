IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Appoint Zaheer Khan Director of Cricket Operations

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday appointed former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan as their director of cricket operations. The Mumbai-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise made the announcement through an official press release. According to the release, Zaheer Khan will also be present in the IPL Auction 2019 along with owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani. Zaheer's stint as director comes after he represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2009, 2010 and 2014. He had picked 29 wickets in 30 matches for the franchise.

"Mumbai Indians today formally inducted one of its own, the former left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan as Director of Cricket Operations," Mumbai Indians said in the press release.

"The experienced ex-India international Zaheer Khan will be part of the Mumbai Indians think-tank, joining the owners Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani at the auction in Jaipur today," the release added.

An elated Zaheer after the announcement took to Twitter and said that he is excited to be back home and join the Mumbai Indians dressing room along with Rohit Sharma. He also said that he can't wait for the season to begin.

Complete pleasure to be back in my home city with the Mumbai Indians squad. Looking forward to be a part of the dressing with @ImRo45 and @mipaltan . Can't wait for the season to start. — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) December 18, 2018

Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players for the upcoming season. They have clinched the IPL title thrice -- 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Current Mumbai Indians player list: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.