 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Indian Premier League 2019 To Be Held In India, Tournament To Begin On March 23

Updated: 08 January 2019 17:24 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

BCCI revealed that IPL 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 23.

Indian Premier League 2019 To Be Held In India, Tournament To Begin On March 23
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 be held in India, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. © File Photo/AFP

The Indian Premier League will be held in India and the tournament is proposed to start on March 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) met on Tuesday to discuss the IPL 2019 venues and window. The entire schedule will be announced after the appropriate authorities are duly consulted. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will also have a detailed discussion with the stakeholders before the IPL 2019 schedule is released.

The two-member CoA, comprising of chairman Vinod Rai and former women's captain Diana Edulji, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the venues and window for the league.

"Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India," a statement issued by the BCCI read.

"It is proposed that the IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities," it added.

Tuesday's statement ended months of speculation about the league's venue this year given the possibility of a clash with the Lok Sabha elections, the dates of which are not yet out.

"The CoA will have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 Schedule," the BCCI statement read.

The last time the IPL got started in March was 2010. After that, the league has always kicked off in the first half of April and ended in late May. The early start this year is because of the ODI World Cup in England which will get underway from May 30. There has to be a 15-day gap between the end of the IPL and India's international engagements as per the new BCCI constitution.

The IPL has been played outside India twice due to general elections. The entire 2009 edition was moved to South Africa, while in 2014, some games were played in the UAE.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The tournament will commence on March 23
  • The BCCI made the announcement on Tuesday
  • The CoA met on Tuesday to take this call
Related Articles
"Don
"Don't Forget To Dare": Yuvraj Singh Shares Inspiring New Year Message. Watch
"Don
"Don't Criticise Individual Preferences": MS Dhoni Defends Cricketers Opting For Specific Formats
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh Elated To Be Part Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019
Yuvraj Singh Elated To Be Part Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.