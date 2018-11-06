Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be seen in Sunrisers Hyderabad colours in the upcoming Indian Premier League, which starts March 29, 2019. The Hyderabad-based franchise has sold the left-handed batsman to Delhi Daredevils, the team Dhawan had represented in the inaugural IPL 2008. In exchange of Dhawan, Delhi released all-rounder Vijay Shankar, spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and the young Abhishek Sharma to Sunrisers . The official announcement of this trade-off was made by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter.

We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/oEqwJ61yw1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2018

Dhawan was bought back by Sunrisers in the auction earlier this year through the Right to Match card for Rs 5.2 crore. The southpaw was reportedly unhappy about his price tag.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that one of our long standing players, Shikhar Dhawan, will be playing for another franchise in 2019. We were delighted to pick Shikhar up in the auction after using one of its RTM cards," said Sunrisers in a statement.

"Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which we cannot rectify due to IPL rules. We value the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years and saddened that due to financial reasons, he feels it's time to move on," the statement added.

Dhawan was with Sunrisers since 2013, becoming their leading run-getter with 2768 runs from 91 innings. Daredevils, on the other hand, will be hoping that Dhawan's arrival changes their falling fortunes.

"We are thrilled at the prospect of having Shikhar turn up in DD colours for the next season of the IPL. Shikhar has had a hugely successful IPL career and will be an invaluable addition to team DD with the wealth of experience he brings," Delhi Daredevils director Parth Jindal said in a statement.

"The Delhi fans love seeing their local boys in action and we're sure they will get lots to cheer for this season with players of Shikhar's caliber in the team," Jindal added.

(With PTI inputs)