 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Richard Madley Recalls His IPL Career Highlight And It Involves MS Dhoni

Updated: 06 December 2018 17:53 IST

Richard Madley was "dropped" by BCCI as the auctioneer for the upcoming IPL auction.

Richard Madley Recalls His IPL Career Highlight And It Involves MS Dhoni
CSK fans also took the chance to ask Richard Madley about his favourite moment. © AFP

Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. However, the Welshman Madley was "dropped" from the forthcoming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) which is slated to take place on December 18 in Jaipur. Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL this year and it was not his decision. He also said that in cricketing terms he was dropped. As soon as he made the announcement of Twitter fans from all over India replied him to say that they will miss him.

One of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans also took the chance to ask Madley about his favourite moment from the lucrative IPL.

Madley to this replied that selling former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the inaugural edition of the league was his career highlight.

For the upcoming IPL auctions, flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had opted out, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup, according to reports by ESPNcricinfo.

Among the Indians, Yuvraj Singh - after a dismal IPL 2018 - will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore. And Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha - who has been out of the Indian team due to a streak of injuries - also enter the auction with a Rs 1 crore base price.

Another Indian cricketer who deserves notable mention is Jaydev Unadkat, who will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Unadkat was surprisingly the most expensive Indian in last year's IPL, having been bought for Rs 11.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Richard Madley was "dropped" by BCCI as the auctioneer
  • Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL
  • Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had opted out
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Hones Dancing Skills With Help Of Daughter Ziva, Video Goes Viral
Watch: MS Dhoni Hones Dancing Skills With Help Of Daughter Ziva, Video Goes Viral
Watch: MS Dhoni Shares A Fun Moment With Hardik Pandya After Wife Sakshi Moves Out Of Frame
Watch: MS Dhoni Shares A Fun Moment With Hardik Pandya After Wife Sakshi Moves Out Of Frame
MS Dhoni Wins Another Title, This Time In Tennis
MS Dhoni Wins Another Title, This Time In Tennis
"MS Dhoni Strength Is Immeasurable," Fleming Bats For Former India Captain
"MS Dhoni Strength Is Immeasurable," Fleming Bats For Former India Captain's Berth In 2019 World Cup Squad
MS Dhoni Swaps The Cricket Bat With The Tennis Racquet; See Pictures
MS Dhoni Swaps The Cricket Bat With The Tennis Racquet; See Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.