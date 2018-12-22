 
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Updated: 22 December 2018 15:08 IST

IPL Auction 2019 & SRH 2019 Players: SunRisers Hyderabad picked England's Jonny Bairstow for Rs 2.2 crore at the auction.

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Under Kane Williamson's captaincy, SunRisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up in IPL 2018. © AFP

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the runners-up of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, had a rather inactive participation at the recently-concluded auction for the upcoming season. They bought only three players at the auction in Jaipur last week. The team management opted to retain the core team. However, they traded star batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who turned up for the Orange Army for six seasons (2013-2018), with Delhi Capitals.

SRH, who are well-known for their formidable bowling attack, retained key players Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan. Kane Williamson was the leading run-scorer for SRH last season. Among the new recruits, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and English wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow are established T20 players. Earlier, SRH released Wriddhiman Saha but re-picked him in the auction. In 2014, Saha became the first player to score a century in an IPL final, hitting a sparkling 115 not out off just 55 for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders in a losing cause.

Post-auction, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Hyderabad-based outfit looks a balanced unit as they retained 20 players. They would be buoyed by the comeback of mercurial David Warner who missed out the previous season owing to the infamous ball-tampering controversy.

Retained Players: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Basil Thampi

Released Players: Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Players Added: Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2.2 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.2 crore) and Martin Guptill (Rs 1 crore)

Highlights
  • SunRisers Hyderabad bough Bairstow, Guptill and Saha for 2019 season
  • David Warner has been retained for the upcoming season
  • SRH lost to CSK four times in previous season
