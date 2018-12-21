Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Rajasthan Royals

Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive pick at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a second consecutive year. Rajasthan Royals bought the left-arm pacer for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore after releasing him well before the auction, which concluded in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL , picked up eight more players in the auction along with Unadkat.

India fast bowler Varun Aaron made his way to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore, while the Windies' Oshane Thomas was added to the pace unit for Rs 1.1 crore.

Australia batsman Ashton Turner, who hit the stadium roof in a Big Bash League match recently, was sold to Rajasthan for Rs 50 lakh. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team also bought England batsman Liam Livingstone for Rs 50 lakh.

Uncapped Shashank Singh bagged a Rs 30 lakh deal, while Manan Vohra and Riyan Parag were bought by Rajasthan for Rs 20 lakh each.

Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror

Released players: D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena

Players added: Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 8.4 crore), Varun Aaron (Rs 2.4 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 1.1 crore), Shashank Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 50 lakh), Shubham Ranjane (Rs 20 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Ashton Turner (Rs 50 lakh), Riyan Parag (Rs 20 lakh).