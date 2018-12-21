 
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 21 December 2018 15:10 IST

Jaydev Unadkat was again the big buy for Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League 2019.

Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. © AFP

Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive pick at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a second consecutive year. Rajasthan Royals bought the left-arm pacer for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore after releasing him well before the auction, which concluded in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, picked up eight more players in the auction along with Unadkat.

India fast bowler Varun Aaron made his way to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore, while the Windies' Oshane Thomas was added to the pace unit for Rs 1.1 crore.

Australia batsman Ashton Turner, who hit the stadium roof in a Big Bash League match recently, was sold to Rajasthan for Rs 50 lakh. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team also bought England batsman Liam Livingstone for Rs 50 lakh.

Uncapped Shashank Singh bagged a Rs 30 lakh deal, while Manan Vohra and Riyan Parag were bought by Rajasthan for Rs 20 lakh each.

Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror

Released players: D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena

Players added: Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 8.4 crore), Varun Aaron (Rs 2.4 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 1.1 crore), Shashank Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 50 lakh), Shubham Ranjane (Rs 20 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Ashton Turner (Rs 50 lakh), Riyan Parag (Rs 20 lakh).

  • Varun Aaron made his way to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore
  • Rajasthan Royals picked up nine players at the auction
  • Uncapped Shashank Singh bagged a Rs 30 lakh deal
BCCI's Life Ban Sentence "Too Harsh", S Sreesanth Tells Supreme Court
