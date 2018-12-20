 
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 20 December 2018 17:05 IST

IPL Auction 2019 & KKR 2019 Players: Kolkata Knight Riders bought Windies star Carlos Brathwaite for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2019 Auction.

IPL Auction 2019 & KKR 2019 Players: Dinesh Karthik is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, will aim for a third title in the fresh season next year with more firepower in their armoury. KKR picked up eight players in the IPL 2019 auction that concluded in Jaipur on Tuesday. Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson and England batsman Joe Denly were the top picks of Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction.

Brathwaite, who played for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Daredevils) in the last season, was bought by Kolkata for a whopping Rs 5 crore. He has 170 runs and 13 runs to his name from 14 IPL matches so far.

Kolkata bought fast bowler Ferguson for Rs 1.6 crore and batsman Denly at his base price of Rs 1 crore. England left-arm seamer Gurney also made his way to KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

Meanwhile, KKR bought South Africa's uncapped Anrich Nortje along with Indian prodigies Nikhil Naik, Yarra Prithviraj and Shrikant Mundhe for Rs 20 lakh each.

KKR have won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this month. In the history of IPL only Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the title thrice.

Retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Released players: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Javon Searles

Players added: Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 1.6 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh), Harry Gurney (Rs 75 lakh), Yarra Prithviraj (Rs 20 lakh), Joe Denly (Rs 1 crore), Shrikant Mundhe (Rs 20 lakh).

