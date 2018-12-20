 
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 20 December 2018 18:31 IST

Kings XI Punjab added 13 players to their squad from the IPL 2019 Auction.

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab will be vying for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. © AFP

Kings XI Punjab will be vying for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after adding 13 new players to their squad for the forthcoming season. Among the players bought by the Mohali outfit from the recently concluded IPL 2019 auction in Jaipur -- Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran and Nicolas Pooran will be the players to watch out for. While Murugan Ashwin, Moises Henriques along with the lesser known players Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande and Agnivesh Ayachi will look to add to the bench strength for the side.

Varun Chakravarthy, who is known to bowl his off-spinners, leg-spinners, carrom balls, flippers, googlies will the mystery spinner for KXIP. He was bought for Rs. 8.4 crores for the franchise.

Shami, on the other hand will be a perfect fit in the scheme of things bolstering the pace attack of Andrew Tye and Ankit Rajpoot.

Curran had proved his mettle when India had toured England, earlier this year. The 20-year-old can be handy with both bat and ball.

Nicolas Pooran, the swashbuckling Windies opener showed his capabilities during the T10 league in Abu Dhabi played in November. He was the highest scorer of the tournament, notching up 324 runs at a strike rate of almost 250.

Players Retained: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

Players Released: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

Players Added: Moises Henriques (Rs 1 Crore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 4.2 crores), Mohammad Shami (Rs 4.40 crore), Sarfraz Khan (Rs 25 lakh), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8.40 crore), Sam Curran (Rs 7.20 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 6.40 crore), Agnivesh Ayachi (Rs 20 lakh), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh), Hardus Viljoen (Rs 75 lakh), Harpreet Brar (Rs 20 lakh).

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 Cricket
