Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh Enters With Rs 1 Crore Base Price, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Opt Out

Updated: 05 December 2018 23:58 IST

The IPL 2019 auction will be held on December 18 in Jaipur

Yuvraj Singh had a poor run with Kings XI Punjab last season. © File Photo/BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) auction will happen on December 18 in Jaipur and the momentum has already picked up with some significant names reportedly opting out. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

Among the Indians, Yuvraj Singh - after a dismal IPL 2018 - will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore. And Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha - who has been out of the Indian team due to a streak of injuries - also enter the auction with a Rs 1 crore base price.

Another Indian cricketer who deserves notable mention is Jaydev Unadkat, who will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Unadkat was surprisingly the most expensive Indian in last year's IPL, having been bought for Rs 11.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals.

Reportedly, there's a Rs 2-crore club as well. England all-rounder Sam Curran has set his base price at Rs 2 crore.

Others in the Rs 2-crore bracket are Corey Anderson, Colin Ingram, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Angelo Mathews, Brendon McCullum, D'Arcy Short and Chris Woakes.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it received over a 1,000 registrations for the upcoming auction. After the players registration deadline ended, IPL on their official Twitter handle said that a total of 1,003 players, including 232 overseas ones have signed up to be a part of the IPL 2019 Players Auction. A total of 70 slots will be up for grabs in eight different franchises with a total purse of INR 145.25 crore.

 

 

