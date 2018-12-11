 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat Highest-Priced Indian With ₹ 1.5 Crore Base Price

Updated: 11 December 2018 20:09 IST

Cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel enter with a base price of Rs 1 crore each.

Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Jaydev Unadkat Highest-Priced Indian With ₹ 1.5 Crore Base Price
Jaydev Unadkat played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. © AFP

The Indian Premier League fever has already set in with its 12th edition knocking on the door. And the Indian Premier League has released a list of 346 shortlisted cricketers -- including 226 Indians - for the highly awaited auction to be held on December 18 in Jaipur. After emerging as the most expensive Indian from the IPL 2018 auction, Jaydev Unadkat has again grabbed the spotlight ahead of the 2019 edition.
Unadkat is the highest-priced Indian with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Among other Indians, Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel have set a base price of Rs 1 crore for themselves.

According to several reports last week,  flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out of the auction, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

There are no Indians with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Here are nine players in the two-crore base price: Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Colin Ingram, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes,    Samuel Curran, Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short.

Another development on the IPL auction front is that auctioneer Richard Madley has been "dropped" by the BCCI. Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. The Welshman was "dropped" from the forthcoming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL this year and it was not his decision.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Jaydev Unadkat Indian Premier League 2018 IPL 2019 Lasith Malinga Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • 346 cricketers will go under the hammer on December 18
  • Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have opted out this year
  • There are no Indians with a Rs 2 crore base price
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Kings XI Punjab Beat Rajasthan Royals By 6 Wickets
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Kings XI Punjab Beat Rajasthan Royals By 6 Wickets
IPL 2018: Top 5 Most Expensive Flop Shows
IPL 2018: Top 5 Most Expensive Flop Shows
IPL 2018, Money Spinners: Jaydev Unadkat Looks To Build On Success From Last Season
IPL 2018, Money Spinners: Jaydev Unadkat Looks To Build On Success From Last Season
Indian Premier League 2018: Million Dollar Baby Jaydev Unadkat Thrust Into IPL Spotlight
Indian Premier League 2018: Million Dollar Baby Jaydev Unadkat Thrust Into IPL Spotlight
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights: India Win Nidahas Trophy With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.