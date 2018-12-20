 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Transferred To Mumbai Indians From Delhi Capitals

Updated: 20 December 2018 21:27 IST

Jayant Yadav is yet to earn a T20I cap for the Indian cricket team.

All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Transferred To Mumbai Indians From Delhi Capitals
Jayant Yadav joined Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals. © AFP

Jayant Yadav, the 28-year-old all-rounder from Delhi Capitals, joined Mumbai Indians on Thursday. According to a press release from the Mumbai franchise, Jayant is the second addition to the side through transfer process after Quinton de Kock was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jayant has played four Tests and one One-Day International (ODI) for India. He is however yet to earn a cap in the shortest format of the game for the national team.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani on completion of the transfer said, "We were delighted to bring in Quinton in the pre auction transfer window. His multi-tasking abilities and recent exploits with the bat including player of the tournament performance at the recently concluded Mzansi Super League in South Africa has been a delight to watch and am sure he will carry the current form into the IPL season as well."

The three-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indian had bought veteran cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Lasith Malinga from the IPL auction 2019.

The franchise had also roped in Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaswal and Rashik Dar from the auction.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaswal, Rashik Dar and Jayant Yadav.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jayant Yadav is yet to earn a T20I cap for the Indian cricket team
  • Jayant is the second addition to the side through transfer process
  • Mumbai Indian had bought veteran cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Malinga
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Has A Burning Desire To Make An Impact In IPL 2019
Yuvraj Singh Has A Burning Desire To Make An Impact In IPL 2019
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians' New Recruit, Has A Message For Rohit Sharma
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Appoint Zaheer Khan Director of Cricket Operations
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Appoint Zaheer Khan Director of Cricket Operations
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.