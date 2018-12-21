Rajasthan Royals' New Recruit Ashton Turner Hits The Stadium Roof. Watch Video

Ashton Turner, the Australian middle-order batsman who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction, hit the roof of the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne to get six runs in a Big Bash League (BBL) match on Friday. Batting for Perth Scorchers, Ashton Turner was the first batsman to get advantage of the playing conditions in the BBL. The 25-year-old right-handed batsman struck the first ball of the 12th over from Daniel Christian, which went up straight to hit the roof.

The Docklands roof has been hit for the first time in #BBL08!



Perth Scorchers lost the match by four wickets to Melbourne Renegades. Daniel Christian and Kane Richardson claimed three wickets each in Melbourne's win at home ground.

However, Turner didn't seem happy with rewarding six runs and called for the rule to be axed.

"I think it's a pretty bad rule. It saved me tonight ... I think it's not fair," Turner told cricket.com.au.

"It should be a dead ball - you can't predict whether they're going to catch it, so there's no fairer outcome than a dead ball," he added.

Christian said he was "annoyed" after being a victim of the new rule. "It's a little bit annoying - I suppose if you're batting, you're happy, if you're bowling, you're a little bit annoyed about it," Christian said.

"It's an interesting rule, especially with something like the Spidercam which you have in the other international matches. If it hits that, it's a dead ball. If you hit this roof, it's a six," the 35-year-old fast bowler added.

Even the commentators Shane Warne and Brett Lee were left surprised with the rewarding rule. A startled Warne was heard saying in the video: "Six and he can't be out?"