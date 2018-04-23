Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About His Relationship With Actress Tanishka Kapoor

Cricketers dating actresses is nothing new. The link-up rumours spread like wild fire whenever a cricketer is spotted with a movie star. Such incident happened with India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with conjectures galore that he is dating Tanishka Kapoor, who acts in south Indian movies, and they two are set to tie the knot. Dismissing the reports, Chahal took to Twitter and gave the clarification on his relationship with Tanishka.

"Hello everyone. This is a message that I thought to convey from my side that there is nothing going on in my life. I am not getting married with. Tanishka and I are just good friends. It's a request to all the media houses and my fans to stop spreading the news and making it viral. I hope you all respect my privacy and me, kindly stop the rumours. Please stop posting about my marriage which is completely baseless. Please verify before posting anything as such. Thank you. Love you all," Chahal wrote on his Twitter handle.

Chahal was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore by Right to Match (RTM) card for a whopping Rs. 6 crore in the IPL 2018 auction.

The leg-spinner has played 5 matches so far in the tournament and claimed five wickets at an economy of 8.41.

Chahal, who took 14 wickets in 2017, was the second-highest wicket-taker in 2016 edition with 21 scalps to his name.