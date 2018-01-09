 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Chris Gayle But Gets Trolled

Updated: 09 January 2018 22:17 IST

Chahal, who played 13 matches for RCB last season, recently, was not retained by the franchisee for the IPL 2018.

Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Chris Gayle But Gets Trolled
Chahal has played 56 IPL matches, bagging 70 wickets. © BCCI

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is training in Bangalore ahead of the limited-overs series against South Africa starting February 1, on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a video from his gym session. Chahal, who has been trolled in the past for being too skinny, gave his former RCB team-mates a chance to reunite with the help of the video.

It was South Africa spinner and Chahal's RCB teammate Tabraiz Shamsi who commented on his video first.

"Oh my gosh! Is thisn @yuzi_chahal23 or @chrisgayle333??," Shamsi commented on Chahal's video.

Chahal took seconds to reply to Shamsi's comments and wrote: "I lift heavier than @chrisgayle333. This is my warm up set @shamsi90."

Gayle also joined the conversation and came up with a funny reply.

"Wtf. Kill me," Gayle's comment read.

 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

After Gayle and Shami, India's fielding coach also joined the conversation and wrote: "The dumbbells seem too light for your strength!! Add a few kgs mate...."

Chahal, who played 13 matches for RCB last season, recently, was not retained by RCB for the IPL 2018.

Chahal was the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB in the 2016 season with 21 wickets.

Overall, the leg-spinner has played 56 IPL matches, bagging 70 wickets.

RCB have retained their captain Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan.

While Kohli was retained for 17 crores, de Villiers and Sarfaraz were retained for 11 and 1.75 crores.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Tabraiz Shamsi Christopher Henry Gayle Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Sarfaraz Khan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chahal took to Instagram and posted a video from his gym session
  • Chahal has been trolled in the past for being too skinny
  • Gayle also joined the conversation and came up with a funny reply
Related Articles
I Always Had Belief On Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal: Rohit Sharma
I Always Had Belief On Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal: Rohit Sharma
India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Star In India's Biggest T20I Win
India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Star In India's Biggest T20I Win
Rohit Sharma's 3rd Double Ton Powers India To 141-Run Win vs Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma's 3rd Double Ton Powers India To 141-Run Win vs Sri Lanka
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 08 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.