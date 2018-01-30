 
Indian Premier League 2018

Yuvraj Singh Photobombs Wife Hazel Keech's Selfie, Makes It 'Sexier'

Updated: 30 January 2018 13:09 IST

Yuvraj Singh has taken the moderate IPL returns in his stride, as is evident from his post.

Yuvraj Singh photobombed his wife Hazel Keech's selfie. © Instagram

Yuvraj Singh is obviously in not too bad a frame of mind after going for a rather moderate price in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction. Once a superstar of Indian cricket, Yuvi was bought for his base price of Rs. 2 crore by Kings XI Punjab, a far cry from the record 16 crore he had gone for in 2015. But Yuvi hasn't lost his sense of humour over all this, as was evident from an Instagram post. "When your wife is busy posing and your smouldering face photobombs ?? and then u make her selfie sexier ? @hazelkeechofficial," was Yuvi's message as he was seen with wife Hazel Keech in the frame.

Irrespective of what price he draws, Yuvi still has enough of a fan following for the post to be liked over 35,000 times.

During the auction, Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner.

Yuvi has had a sensational run in the IPL, in terms of the prices he drew if not his performance. In 2014, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive Rs. 14 crore, a record till then.

That ceiling was broken in 2016 when Delhi Daredevils bought the left-hander for Rs 16 crore, before he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad last year for Rs. 7 crore.

The wheel has turned a full circle as Yuvi returns to Punjab, where he began his IPL career.

