When And Where To Watch, Indian Premier League 2018 Auction, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will once again steal the limelight when some of the world cricket's biggest names go under the hammer during the two-day IPL players' auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Ben Stokes are expected to go big in the bidding war as 578 players will be up for sale in a two-day event. There are 361 Indians in total, among them 16 top players awarded marquee status and a base price of Rs 2 crore. There hasn't been an IPL auction of this magnitude since its inception in 2008.