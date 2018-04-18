Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Turns To Mischief, Pranks Shakib Al Hasan And Rashid Khan

Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have kicked off their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a high. They have played three matches so far in the tournament and emerged victorious on all occasions. The Orange brigade is not only enjoying their winning success on the field but also during travelling. In a video posted by indiancricketteam7's Instagram account, SunRisers star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was seen playing pranks with his teammates Shakib Al-Hasan and Rashid Khan while traveling in a flight.

?? A post shared by Team India???? (@indiancricketteam7) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

???? A post shared by Team India???? (@indiancricketteam7) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

Dhawan, who loves to have fun with his team-mates on tours, was seen poking Shakib and Rashid in the nose with a rolled-up piece of paper.

With three wins in three matches, SRH are currently on top of the points table. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their opening game of the tournament and then beat Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders by one and 5 wickets, respectively, to remain unbeaten in the cash-rich league.

In three IPL matches so far, Dhawan has scored 130 runs at an average of 65.

On the other hand, Shakib has claimed five wickets in three matches, while Rashid has two scalps to his name.

SRH will take on Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab in their fourth match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.