Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Watch As Krishnappa Gowtham Goes 'Boom', Sends Off Ravichandran Ashwin For A Duck

Updated: 09 May 2018 14:13 IST

Krishnappa Gowtham claimed two quick wickets in the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab clash.

After dismissing Ashwin, Gowtham punched the air and said "boom!" in celebration. © BCCI

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham celebrated his India A call-up in style as he struck twice to send the dangerous Chris Gayle (1) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) packing to give Rajasthan Royals a much-needed 15-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. After dismissing Ashwin, who promoted himself up the order, Gowtham punched the air and said "boom!" in celebration. Gowtham on Tuesday was included in India A squad for one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A.

Chasing the target, Punjab were off to a poor start as Gowtham got early breakthroughs by dismissing Gayle and Ashwin with the visitors managing to reach just 14 runs.

It was the Rajasthan bowlers, who helped their side defend a moderate 158 run total against the third-placed Punjab side.

Gowtham emerged with impressive figures of 2/12 off his three overs while Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes and Ish Sodhi bagged a wicket each.

With four wins and six defeats, Rajasthan are placed sixth on the points tally, while Ashwin-led side are third with 12 points.

The 2016 IPL champions SunRisers Hyderabad are leading the points table with 16 points. The Orange Army have won 8 matches and lost 2 in their 10 IPL matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are placed second with 14 points. CSK have played 10 matches, winning 7 and losing on three occasions.

IPL 2018: Watch As Krishnappa Gowtham Goes
