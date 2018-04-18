Virender Sehwag Gives KL Rahul A New Name On His Birthday

There is no denying that former India batsman Virender Sehwag has made more impact on social media platforms than any of his peers. Be it his unique way of wishing people on their birthdays, puns or jokes, Sehwag is very active on social media and has a rather large fan base. The Nawab of Najafgarh on Wednesday took to Twitter and wished Indian batsman KL Rahul on his 26th birthday. The Karnataka batsman, whose full name is Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, was given a unique name - 'Kadak Ladke' by Sehwag on his big day. "Happy Birthday Kadak Ladke Rahul. May you keep smashing them @klrahul11," Sehwag tweeted.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to Twitter to wish Rahul.
"To my brother from another mother. yo boy happy birthday Keep laughing on my jokes alright ? your day love have fun @klrahul11," Pandya tweeted.
Yuvraj Singh, Rahul's current IPL team-mate also took to Instagram and posted a picture with the birthday boy.
"Happy birthday bud keep shining like the star you are ! Lots of love @klrahul11", the 36-year-old wrote.
Rahul scripted history after scoring the fastest fifty in 14 balls in the Indian Premier League. The KXIP opener achieved the feat during his team's opening match of IPL 2018 against Delhi Daredevils. With this feat, Rahul had surpassed Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan's record.