Virender Sehwag Gives KL Rahul A New Name On His Birthday

There is no denying that former India batsman Virender Sehwag has made more impact on social media platforms than any of his peers. Be it his unique way of wishing people on their birthdays, puns or jokes, Sehwag is very active on social media and has a rather large fan base. The Nawab of Najafgarh on Wednesday took to Twitter and wished Indian batsman KL Rahul on his 26th birthday. The Karnataka batsman, whose full name is Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, was given a unique name - 'Kadak Ladke' by Sehwag on his big day. "Happy Birthday Kadak Ladke Rahul. May you keep smashing them @klrahul11," Sehwag tweeted.